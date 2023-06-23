Alexandria superintendent wants to hear concerns from parents, wants to work together for the future

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Superintendent Rick Sansted wants parents who have concerns to speak up.

“We appreciate them engaging, we appreciate them being a part of the solution,” he said. “I think parents should be engaged. That’s a good thing.”

Sansted said those words in response to a community member who had concerns about a book in the library at Discovery Middle School and the Alexandria Area High School.

Darryl Knappen, a resident and pastor, shared his concerns about the book, “Sold.”

The book, according to the author, Patricia McCormick’s, website, is a harrowing account of sexual slavery. The website said that McCormick gives voice to the terror and bewilderment of a young girl robbed of her childhood, but who finds the strength to triumph. “Sold” was a National Book Award finalist.

Knappen, when addressing the school board, said the book contains very graphic descriptions of violent rape repeatedly.

“First, we are told this book has value because it will warn children of the dangers of human trafficking,” said Knappen. “If that is what the school wants, then buy all the students tickets to see the movie featuring Jim Caviezel titled, ‘Sounds of Freedom.' They will get the same warning without the graphic sexual violence.”

Knappen said that he hears the accusation of book banning when people ask for books to be removed, which he said is “total nonsense.” He said there are millions of books in the world that will not fit in school libraries and that school districts need to choose which ones are the most edifying and educational.

“That is called selection, not banning,” said Knappen.

Sansted said he liked Knappen’s word choice that it is about text selection and said if that is what it is about, then to allow the process to play out. He reiterated that engaged parents are a good thing and he welcomes all comments, questions and concerns that parents have.

“I will say this, if we’re going to do this, this has to be us doing this together,” Sansted said. “Whatever the result of the committee is or the process is, is the result.”

Sansted also said that liberty is an important foundation of our country. He said, “We as a community, let’s figure out what that definition is of appropriateness for age levels. I don’t think that is a terrible conversation. I think it’s a really good conversation. I so appreciate your perspective and your concern for our community.”

As he has not read the book himself, Sansted said he doesn’t know where he stands on it. But said that he will trust in the process.

Sansted wants to work together with parents, community members, school staff, administration and board members.

“We’ve got to figure out how to get forward together. That’s what the processes that this district has in place are for. Not that we can’t improve on them,” he said. “We got a shot to do something that other communities are not able to do.”

Sansted said communities across the country are going through these same types of conversations about book banning. But he said Alexandria has a chance to be different by working together, by figuring it out together.

“I do believe that the greatest power should rest with our parents,” he said. “The community also needs to be present, but our parents who are active parents in our schools are the ones who are going to be a part of the processes,” he said. “Community members are important. We have them in lots of communities from curriculum to high school. But we have to make sure our parents are the ones who are present at the table because they are the ones whose kids are impacted by these decisions.”

Knappen said that he understood the book had been officially submitted for review and that he is sure the submitting parent is anxious for the review board’s decision. “I recommend removing the book before any child decides to act on what they have read in this book,” he said.

Sansted said he appreciated Knappen sharing his thoughts and that he has seen book banning discussions play out across the county and the state.

“I want our community to be unique and be united. Even in the difference of opinion,” said Sansted, who did apologize for being so passionate. “I guess that is the challenge I am presenting to us as a community tonight. I think the ‘what’ is pretty common, but the ‘how’ we get there is going to be a little different. And that is OK. Not every decision is going to be approved by both Pastor Knappen and Superintendent Sansted. He might like some more than others. I might like some more than others. But it doesn’t mean that we just stop figuring it out. We have to continue the work. I’m watching the world fall apart around us and other places and I’m not interested in having that happen.”

Sansted said he wants to hear from parents, adding that the school district is an open, safe place for people to bring their concerns.