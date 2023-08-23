Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 23

Alexandria superintendent reviews policy for questionable material in classrooms, library

The review council is a key part of the process.

EP Alexandria School News.jpg
dist 206
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 3:09 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Although there was no action taken, Alexandria Superintendent Rick Sansted went over how the school district reviews questionable materials during the Monday, Aug. 21, school board meeting.

At a previous meeting, a community member had concerns about a book, "Sold," in the libraries at Discovery Middle School and Alexandria Area High School. The book, a National Book Award finalist, deals with sexual slavery. Sansted said he would review the process for the reconsideration of textbooks and other materials at another board meeting and so he did.

SanstedRick22 2.jpg
Rick Sansted

Sansted said when it comes to procedures and policies, the school district is continuously making improvements and going forward, there is a plan to do an inventory of books and other materials in the school district.

The criteria for selection is based on where the material will be used, he said, along with whether the material was a gift to the district or purchased by the district.

When there are concerns, whether by staff, parents or community members, the review council is a key part of the process and they have been for years.

People can articulate their concerns through a form and the review council determines what will happen next. The process is not to exceed more than two months. Sansted said there is also an appeal process in place.

Review of Materials Process - Summer 2023 by Celeste Edenloff on Scribd

The policy states that the school board recognizes differences of opinion on the part of some members of the school district community relating to certain areas of the instructional program. Interested persons may request an opportunity to review materials and submit a request for reconsideration of the use of certain textbooks or instructional materials.

The review council is made up the following people – building principal; department head, team leader or grade level representative; two lay persons appointed by the board of education (consideration will be given to the Curriculum Advisory Committee members and may be different individuals each time a review council is convened); and one teacher appointed at large from the subject area who deals with the material (appointed by the principal).

Here is the review council process:

  • 1. Provide the opportunity for both staff members and the complainant to make a verbal and/or written presentation and answer questions the review council may present.
  • 2. After presentations from both the staff member and complainant, the council will review and discuss the materials in a closed session.
  • 3. Following the closed session, the review council will render a decision.
  • 4. A written explanation must be given for either action and communicated to the complainant and staff member.

The review council will attempt to resolve the issue in a timeline not to exceed two months.
The process includes:

  • Reviewing the material
  • Approving or removing the material from the collection.

If the matter remains unresolved, the complainant or staff member, within 10 school days from receipt of the decision, may appeal to the superintendent.
The superintendent shall communicate his/her decision to the complainant and staff member in writing within five school days of receipt of the appeal. If the matter is not resolved at this level, the complainant or staff member may, within 10 school days from the receipt of the superintendent’s decision, request a hearing before the school board at a regularly scheduled meeting and the school board’s decision shall be final.

No materials will be removed from use pending Review Council study and final action.

The school district is looking into hiring a media specialist to help approve resources for the library and media centers.

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
