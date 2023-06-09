99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria School District will close for Juneteenth holiday

Schools cannot hold classes or programs, school board meetings, athletic practices and competitions, and other school-associated events during the holiday.

EP Alexandria.jpg
Lowell Anderson/Echo Press
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:54 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Recent legislation established Juneteenth as a state holiday. Juneteenth recognizes the historical pronouncement of the abolition of slavery on June 19, 1865, when the Emancipation Proclamation was said to have been first publicly read in Texas by Union soldiers.

An end of session amendment applied the change immediately, impacting current school year operations. Minnesota school districts received notice of this change on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and the Minnesota Department of Education advised that schools cannot hold classes or programs, school board meetings, athletic practices and competitions, and other school-associated events.

In keeping with the new law, Alexandria Public Schools will be closed Monday, June 19, to observe the Juneteenth holiday.

School or district-sponsored summer, after-school and evening activities, including Compass school-age child care, will also be canceled. Families enrolled in summer programs previously scheduled will be notified of any potential refunds, credits or rescheduling plans.

Free summer meals at Woodland Elementary School will not be available June 19, for both breakfast and lunch.

The School Board meeting scheduled for Monday, June 19, 7 p.m. has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m. in the District Office Oak Conference room.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
