Alexandria radio host Chelsea Lee shares story of how her horse, after trampling her 6 times, saved her life

KENSINGTON — Chelsea Lee’s horse, Dusty, may have literally kicked her butt, but the 23-year-old Breeding Stock Paint (a paint with no splashy coloring) also helped to save her life.

Lee, a morning radio host on 100.7 KIK FM in Alexandria, was getting ready for the first ride of the season on Monday, May 22. She was going riding at Kensington Rune Stone Park with her best friend, Anita Potter, and Potter’s horse, Evie.

Everything was going great – the weather was perfect, the horses were out of the trailer and Lee was saddling up Dusty.

“The last thing I told him was, ‘Don’t give me any attitude,’ ” said Lee. “He gave me a look and I thought, ‘He’s going to give me attitude.’ ”

Everything happened so fast

She tightened up his cinch a little more around his belly and then all of a sudden she said he did this little hop thing, which was enough to bump into her friend and then Potter bumped into her horse, Evie. A young horse, Lee said Evie is a little bit of a “hot head.”

Everything happened so fast and seemed to explode everything into action, she said.

“Her horse reared up. My horse reared up. I got bumped and tried to take a step back, trying to get control of him and we were all just too close, knocking into each other,” Lee explained. “The next thing I knew, I’m going down on the ground. And that’s the last thing you want when you’re next to your horse.”

Chelsea Lee of Alexandria wore a neck brace and had to lay straight on her back for three days after an accident with her horse. The horse trampled her six times. Contributed photo

When Lee went down to the ground, she hit her head. She said her adrenaline was going so fast and that she knew she needed to get up.When she looked up, however, Dusty was rearing up over her.

“It’s the one position I have never seen of my horse. I was completely underneath him,” she said. “I just remember seeing those big hooves and was thinking, “Oh God, Oh God, I have to move. And that is when his leg came down and he clipped me on my front forearm.”

Lee said she kept thinking she had to move, but then she also said she remembers thinking how good her horse looked and that he had lost some weight and that his hooves looked really clean and healthy.

“But then I thought, Oh my God, I could die,” she said.

Trampled six times

Lee said earlier that day she had been having some back problems and so she went to her chiropractor, Achieve Wellness, and got an adjustment that morning.

“I have to give them a shout out because I am so grateful to them,” she said. “Because of that adjustment, I had the flexibility to roll to my side. But, that was as far as I got. The next thing I knew, Dusty’s hoof came down on my left hip and my right thigh, which felt like it had been torn in half.”

The back of Chelsea Lee's upper thigh and leg was all bruised after an accident with her horse. After her horse trampled on her, she was left with only bruises. Because of the accident and all the testing she went through, a mass ended up being found on her appendix. The horse accident saved her life. Contributed photo

Lee remembers that it seemed like her horse was trying hard not to step on her. She said he kept picking his hooves up as soon as they came down. She said it was like he was just kind of tapping her.

“I remember cursing at him and yelling and he is doing the staccato on my lower back and hips,” she said. “He got me six times all together. I remember rolling one more time, but I really have no idea how I was able to do that.”

Looking up at the sky now instead of her horse, Lee said Dusty broke free. He could have ran her way, stepping on her some more, but he didn’t. She said her first thought was that she had to get up and go get him.

“I was really mad at him and was like, well this sucks,” she said. “I wiggled my toes and I wiggled my fingers and they could move. I then tried to get up on my elbows, but I couldn’t. I had to lay right back down. I could not move my whole pelvis and I could not move my back. The pain I felt was like I was being ripped in half, like literally split in half. I couldn’t breathe. And I was still pretty mad.”

After several days, the bruises could still be seen on the back of Chelsea Lee's upper thigh. The bruises are the result of being stepped on by her horse. Contributed photo

Airlifted to Fargo

Her friend was just looking at her and Lee said she was so calm and collected as Potter said to her, “Do you need an ambulance? I think I am going to call you an ambulance.”

After calling 911, Potter also called her husband. Eventually, Potter and her husband had to track the horses and get them back in the trailer.

Chelsea Lee with her horse, Dusty, a 23-year-old Breeding Stock Paint. The photo, taken by Danielle Lien Photography, is from a few years ago. Contributed photo

“When the sheriff’s deputy came out, I tried to get up again but I couldn’t,” Lee said. “I thought, ‘Oh no, I am in trouble.’ But then I also thought, ‘Dang, I am getting old.’ ”

The 36-year-old said as emergency workers started arriving, she kept thanking them for coming out. She said everyone who responded was so nice, helpful and supportive. She called it a very humbling experience.

As she was getting checked over, they didn’t find any blood, there were no bones sticking out, but her whole left side, from her jaw to her toes was completely numb. The first responders had to cut her jeans, which she was OK with because she said they were a “cheap and ugly pair” anyway.

“They cut my nice pair of underwear, too, though,” she said laughing, adding, “I’m kind of glad I wore them that day.”

After being trampled by her horse, Chelsea Lee had to relearn how to walk again. Contributed photo

She also said the first responders were going to try and cut her Ariat boots, a pair of cowboy boots she has had since her beloved horse Dusty was only three months old. She got Dusty when she was 13 and has had him for 23 years. The boots stayed intact, which made Lee very happy, she said.

As Lee was being rolled onto the stretcher, the first responders saw all the black and blue marks on her body. And then they saw the hoof prints, which when she remembers thinking, “That’s going to make one helluva tattoo!”

Because they didn’t know the extent of her injuries and they were worried about her spine, head and possible internal injuries, the LifeLink III helicopter landed right at the park to fly her to Sanford in Fargo , which is a level one trauma center.

An incidental find

In a picture taken by Danielle Lien Photography a few years ago, Chelsea Lee of Alexandria gives her horse, Dusty, some love. Contributed photo

At the time the helicopter was landing, Dusty and Evie, the two horses, were still on the scene, Lee said. They were just grazing on some grass having a good time, But the helicopter made them take off.

“They took their own little trail ride without Anita and me,” she said. “My horse and his girlfriend Evie, they took the whole trail ride without us.”

One of the last things Lee said while still at the park was, “Don’t let my dad shoot my horse.”

He didn’t. Dusty is just fine.

Once she arrived at the hospital, Lee was thoroughly checked over.

“I am singing Sanford’s praises. The coordinated care was just incredible. Everyone was so kind and so professional. I had to lay straight on my back for three days. I felt like an infant. I felt helpless. All your humility goes right out the door.”

Lee had test after test and everything came back the same. She was going to be OK.

“I was black and blue and swollen from hip to hip. But, I had no broken bones. My spine was perfect. My brain was perfectly intact. My organs were great,” Lee said. “But, they did have an incidental find. They found a mass on my appendix. I couldn’t believe it. They (her doctors) couldn’t believe it either. To be trampled six times and not have any broken bones. I pictured a guardian angel under my horse lifting him up. I was still in a lot of pain, but this was incredible.”

On the way to have her appendix removed because a mass was found on it, Chelsea Lee takes a selfie showing her shirt. A couple weeks earlier, Lee was trampled by her horse on the first ride of the season. Contributed photo

Lee was in the hospital for a week before being released. The appendix and attached mass had to be removed, but because it was an incidental find, her insurance wouldn’t cover the surgery needed for it to be removed while she was in the hospital, she said. She had to be discharged and then readmitted at a later date in order for her insurance to cover the procedure. So, that is what she did.

Her doctor told her that a mass like that probably wouldn’t have been found for another 10 or maybe even 20 years and by then, she would’ve gotten sicker and sicker. But because of the accident and all the tests she had to have, it was caught early. The mass, which was 1.5 centimeters by 1.3 centimeters, was taken out on June 7. It has been sent to pathology and Lee is currently waiting to hear back on whether it is cancerous or not. Lee is a cancer survivor. She had cervical cancer back in 2016.

“I’m just trying to stay optimistic because of the fact it was caught so early,” she said. Despite the fiasco with her insurance, which Lee was quite upset about, she is grateful and said Sanford had a great team taking care of her.

She will ride again

She is also beyond thankful for her horse.

When she got discharged after the accident, one of the first places she went was Dusty's barn.

It was his 23rd birthday, she said.

“When I got down there, I said, ‘Hey bud,’ and he came right up to me and sniffed me. Then we put our heads together and we stayed like that for about a minute,” Lee said. “He then reached up and was blowing on me. That’s how they greet you. He was giving me a kiss and I just wrapped my arms around him. I told him I would see him soon, that I loved him and that he was a good boy.”

The day she got home from being in the hospital for a week after a horse accident, Chelsea Lee had to go visit her horse, Dusty. She wanted him to know she still loved him despite being trampled by him six times. Contributed photo

Lee said she knows her horse didn’t mean to hurt her. He is her best friend, the one she goes to to confide in, to tell all her secrets to, to blow off steam with, to share her life with.

“Maybe me being a horse person means we’re crazy, but that’s my friend. He’s my bud and he saved my life,” she said. "And I will get back up on him again. We will rock together again. He’s been there for me for every time I have needed him and now he’s here for this, too. He’s a good boy. He’s going to help me heal through all of this, too.”