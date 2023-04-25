Alexandria 'promposal' reaches new heights

ALEXANDRIA — It is prom season, which means it's time for promposals — the act of asking another to prom.

Each year, students seem to get more elaborate in how they ask another student to attend prom. This year, Kian Gackle, 17, of Farwell and a senior at Brandon-Evansville, took it to new altitudes.

On March 25, Gackle took his girlfriend, Teryn Jaworski, 18, of Alexandria and a senior at Alexandria Area High School, on a flight around the area. The two were comfortable flying as they both earned their private pilot's licenses this past year at Alexandria Aviation. As they flew over a lake that Gackle's grandparents live on near Battle Lake, below them was a word shoveled out in the snow that could only be read from the sky — "Prom?"

Teryn Jaworski, left, and Kian Gackle took a flight on March 25 where Gackle asked Jaworski to prom via a message written in the snow below. Contributed photo / Lynn Evans

Gackle put his pilot license to use to ask Jaworski to the AAHS prom, which is this Saturday, April 29, and the B-E prom on Saturday, May 6. Jaworski said yes to both.

Jaworski will be attending the University of North Dakota for Commercial Aviation this fall and Gackle will be attending ATP Flight School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.