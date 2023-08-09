Alexandria man charged with 20 counts of child porn possession

ALEXANDRIA — An Alexandria man has been charged with 17 additional counts of felony possession of pornographic work involving minors on top of the three counts he already had.

On May 8, an amended criminal complaint was filed that brought the count total to 20 in the case of Cameron Michael Kiehn, 21.

All of the counts are felony possession of pornographic work involving minors. Each count holds a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

According to the statement of probable cause, in March 2021 authorities received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding an image of suspected child pornography that had been reported to them.

The timeline of the case file showed that in November 2020, Kiehn's Instagram account contained a suspected child pornography photo, the statement reads.

In April 2021 a search warrant was executed at Kiehn's residence, during which time a desktop computer and Kiehn's cell phone were taken, the statement reads.

Authorities conducted a search of the cell phone and a separate download of just the phone's SD card. Both searches returned thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography, the statement reads.

Kiehn's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17, with a jury trial to follow on Aug. 21-25.

Release order filed for man charged with child porn possession

A release order was filed on Aug. 2 for Dustin Michael Busch-Kaldahl, 33, of Alexandria, who is charged with six counts of felony possession of pornographic work involving minors under 14 years old.

According to the terms of the release order, Busch-Kaldahl must post an unconditional cash bail or surety bond in the amount of $10,000 and must promise to appear for all future court hearings.

Among his other release conditions are to remain law-abiding and to have no contact with minors, with the exception of his minor child.

The statement of probable cause reads that on Oct. 27, 2022, a detective received information regarding the uploading of potential child pornography in Alexandria.

A warrant was obtained to search Busch-Kaldahl's residence, which was executed on Dec. 1.

During the search Busch-Kaldahl allegedly admitted to having child pornography on his cell phone, and showed some images to officers, the statement reads.

Busch-Kaldahl also admitted there was pornography on his computer, but said it was mostly "teenage" pornography, the statement reads.

When reviewing the cell phone "photos" data, 67,796 photos were found, the statement reads.

A detective searched approximately one-quarter of them due to the sheer volume, ultimately locating 106 photos of child pornography, the statement reads.

Additionally, in the "videos" data, 869 videos were found, the statement reads.

A detective searched through approximately 100 of these and located 10 that depicted child pornography, the statement reads.

Warrant issued for Alexandria woman charged with arson

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Alexandria Fire Department and Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a fire on the 400 block of Park Street. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

A warrant was issued on July 26 for Angela Leanne Ramirez, 42, of Alexandria, after she failed to make her first court appearance on a count of felony first degree arson.

Ramirez was scheduled to appear in court on July 26, but did not attend.

According to the statement of probable cause, law enforcement agencies and the fire department responded to a house fire on the 400 block of Park Street on Jan. 24.

It was reported that a female had been lighting clothes on fire somewhere near the house, the statement reads, with multiple officers stating the fire appeared suspicious.

There were knives and other household items lying in the yard, and broken windows on the home, as well as a "considerable" amount of blood inside the home, the statement reads.

While getting medical attention from a paramedic, Ramirez was overheard on the phone talking to her mother, to whom she stated that she had lit some clothes on fire in the house, the statement reads. Ramirez repeated this statement to the state fire marshal who responded to the scene, the statement reads.

On Feb. 22, police met with Ramirez, who repeatedly stated the fire was an accident that occurred when a cigarette she was smoking ignited her mouth on fire, the statement reads.

Ramirez then stated the bed started on fire, and she attempted to put it out, but it became too large for her to handle, the statement reads.

Ramirez admitted to arguing with the man with whom she lived, and drinking, the statement reads. She became very angry and began breaking items in the home, as well as throwing things out the windows, at which point she cut her chin, the statement reads.

At some point, she also cut her foot, which required stitches, the statement reads.

Ramirez reasoned these injuries accounted for the blood in the home, the statement reads.

Ramirez also stated that she burned some of the man's property in the fire pit in the yard of the residence before the house fire started, the statement reads.