Alexandria Education Foundation awards $41,138 in teacher innovation grants

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Education Foundation awarded $41,138.67 in teacher grants to fund eight enrichment projects in the Alexandria Public Schools for implementation in the 2023-2024 school year.

The foundation’s goal is to generate and distribute resources to the Alexandria Public Schools that enrich teaching, inspire learning and enhance opportunities for students.

Annually, the foundation invites the district’s teachers and staff to submit grant applications for projects and programs that will have a meaningful impact on students. This year, there were 15 grants invited to complete full applications based upon initial letters of intent. Eight of those full grant applications were either partially or fully funded.

Since 2009, the Alexandria Education Foundation has awarded over $486,000 in grants to teachers in Alexandria Public Schools.

Here are the projects that were funded:

3D Printer Farm

Teacher: Austin Aker

School: Alexandria Area High School

Students impacted: 180 students 9-12th grade

Amount funded: $1,200

This project will create a small 3D print farm to increase exposure to rapid prototyping with 3D printing and reduce project time. The printers are used to help students create a product or invention.

Orff Instrument Music Class Enrichment

Teacher: Ray Noble

School: Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Elementary Schools

Students impacted: 360 students K-5

Amount funded: $5,300

Orff instruments at GMC schools will allow students to receive hands-on musical experiences, play as an ensemble, collaborate with peers, create, reflect, revise, and perform self-created compositions. These instruments have exceptional durability while still maintaining great sound quality.

Outdoor Makerspace

Teacher: Kristen Schmidt

School: Carlos Elementary

Students impacted: 120, PreK-grade 5

Amount funded: $3,624.67

Purchasing an Outdoor Makerspace allows all students at Carlos Elementary to create, build experiments, and explore using hands-on outdoor materials. This will foster and create innovative outdoor learning opportunities and will include materials that will provide unique, year-round, outdoor learning experiences for all students.

Jen Heydt, left, Alexandria Education Foundation board member, presented Kristen Schmidt, right, a Carlos Elementary teacher, and some students, with grant money to be used for the school's Adventure Acres project. Contributed photo

Engineering Derby Cars in Innovation Lab

Teacher: Lukas Gotto

School: Discovery Middle School

Students impacted: Approximately 100 students in 8th grade

Amount funded: $1,875

The grant will purchase a track to be used for derby car racing in the Innovation Lab class at Discovery Middle School. The Derby Car unit combines STEM and woodworking by having the students design derby cars using Tinkercad and 3D printers and building their final product in the wood shop. Their cars will be put to the test on the newly purchased Pitsco racing track.

Get Outdoors with Grab and Go’s!

Teacher: Amy Revering

School: Miltona Science Magnet School

Students impacted: School-wide, approximately 140 students in grades K-5

Amount funded: $6,000

Get Outdoors with Grab and Go’s! includes nine science-themed kits of lessen plans and activities. The kits provide teachers with easily accessible, standards-based lessons that can be implemented in an outdoor setting. Students will be able to observe, investigate, manipulate, collaborate, and problem solve using manipulatives and activities in the kits.

Instruments for Music Class Enhancement

Teacher: Lisa Blevins

School: Discovery Middle School

Students impacted: Over 300 band students in grades 6-8

Amount funded: $6,200

This grant will enhance Discovery Middle School music classes by purchasing instruments for students. The equipment will allow all students to participate equally in the music classroom activities. Adding instruments to DMS inventory will promote student confidence and encourage lifelong musicians and creative problem solvers.

Rock Climbing Walls

Teacher: Riley Gustafson

School: Garfield Elementary and Carlos Elementary

Students impacted: Over 260 students in grades K-5

Amount funded: $12,000

This grant will provide a Traverse Rock Climbing Wall at both Garfield and Carlos Elementary Schools. The climbing wall will give kids a new way to move their bodies during their physical education classes and challenge them in new ways.

Lego Spike Prime Robots

Teacher: Jon Hennen

School: Discovery Middle School

Students impacted: Over 100 students in 8th Grade

Amount funded: $4,939

Lego Spike Prime Kits will be used in the robotics course at Discovery Middle School. The kits will provide students with an engaging, hands-on experience to explore things such as coding, engineering, design, and problem solving. Throughout the course, students will use the design process to build and code various robotic projects.

Funding for the foundation's Teacher Grant Program is made possible by donor contributions to the Alexandria Education Foundation. Donations can be made online at www.alexeducationfoundation.org, or by mail to AEF, P.O. Box 308, Alexandria, MN 56308.