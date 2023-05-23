99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Alexandria crisis manager receives outstanding staff achievement award

The award recognizes human services providers who routinely demonstrate outstanding service to clients, their colleagues, and their workplace.

RichterSarah23.jpg
Sarah Richter
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:59 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Sarah Richter, Region 4 South Adult and Children’s Crisis Team manager, of Alexandria, was honored with the Minnesota Social Service Association Outstanding Staff Achievement Award for her dedication to improving the care and accessibility of crisis services to those in need.

The award was presented to Richter at the MSSA Awards of Excellence reception during the organization's 130th Annual Training Conference & Expo held on March 15.

Richter has been the Region 4 South Adult and Children’s Crisis Team Manager for eight years. Her nominator wrote, "Sarah has made improvements to the mobile crisis team over her years of service to focus on improving the care and accessibility of crisis services to those in need."

Her contributions to the mobile crisis team have made a lasting impact on those in need of crisis services.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
