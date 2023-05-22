99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria College holds groundbreaking for student housing facility

The building will be located at 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street in Alexandria.

College Groundbreaking.jpg
Officials from the Alexandria Technical and Community College, as well as members of the school's building committee, break ground at the site of a future student housing facility.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 12:04 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, May 19, for J.A. Wedum Foundation Hall, a student housing complex.

The building will be located at 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting journey toward a brighter future for the Alexandria College, our students and this amazing community," said foundation board president Erin Berns.

The four-story, 60,000-square-foot housing building is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024, and will provide housing to 150 students.

The Alexandria Technical and Community College Foundation currently has 149 beds available for students at Foundation Hall, located on 17th Avenue.

The housing unit has had 100% occupancy since it opened in 2011, and nearly 100 students are currently on waiting lists for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Alexandria mayor Bobbie Osterberg said the new building will not only help with student housing, but with community housing, as well.

Pastor Hans Dahl of Calvary Lutheran Church agreed, saying, "This frees up other housing for families that want to call Alexandria their home and just can't."

A number of individuals and organizations were thanked for their support of the project, including Miles and Lisa Beacom, Mark and Carmon Watkins, Brent and Sally Smith, Douglas Machine, city and school officials and others.

"We are truly humbled by your confidence in us to deliver on this project," said Michael Seymour, president of Alexandria College.

Jeff Wild, president of advancement and outreach at the college, added, "Your unwavering support and philanthropic spirit have paved the way for this endeavor, and we're truly grateful for your continued support."

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
