Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Alexandria Chamber to co-host Midwest Cybersecurity & Technology Summit

The event will be livestreamed for free from the Delta by Marriott in Fargo.

EP News
visuals6x - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:03 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber and 24 other co-hosting Chambers across the Upper Midwest to present the Midwest Cybersecurity & Technology Summit on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 8-11 a.m. It will be livestreamed for free from the Delta by Marriott in Fargo.

This summit includes national speakers, leading experts, and thought-provoking discussions. It will expose area leaders, business professionals, and the public to critical shifts and opportunities with innovative technology, as well as the rapidly evolving intelligence and threats that are facing businesses and citizens.

Attendees can expect three major keynote presentations and an expert panel discussion on various topics. Keynote speakers include Michael Mattmiller, senior director of state government affairs with Microsoft; Dr. Behrooz Shirazi, deputy division director for the National Science Foundation; and Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University.

Event and registration information can be found online at www.fmwfchamber.com/events/details/midwest-cybersecurity-and-technology-summit-2023-9034 . There is no cost to livestream the event.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
WestromTorrey.jpg
News
Sen. Torrey Westrom addresses ag issues at Farmfest panel
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Turning Leaf 4677.jpg
News
Turning Leaf Business Center is home to Tastefully Simple, others
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Business News
News
Gov. Walz announces $13 million for business expansion statewide
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Garfield_082115_5768.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Garfield Days takes place Aug. 11-12
2h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP News
News
Alexandria Chamber to co-host Midwest Cybersecurity & Technology Summit
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Todd and Tina.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Jellyfish Chicken' singers to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
1h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Rainbow1
Business
Rainbow Rider of Alexandria has provided 3 million passenger trips
2h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff