Alexandria Chamber to co-host Midwest Cybersecurity & Technology Summit

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber and 24 other co-hosting Chambers across the Upper Midwest to present the Midwest Cybersecurity & Technology Summit on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 8-11 a.m. It will be livestreamed for free from the Delta by Marriott in Fargo.

This summit includes national speakers, leading experts, and thought-provoking discussions. It will expose area leaders, business professionals, and the public to critical shifts and opportunities with innovative technology, as well as the rapidly evolving intelligence and threats that are facing businesses and citizens.

Attendees can expect three major keynote presentations and an expert panel discussion on various topics. Keynote speakers include Michael Mattmiller, senior director of state government affairs with Microsoft; Dr. Behrooz Shirazi, deputy division director for the National Science Foundation; and Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University.

Event and registration information can be found online at www.fmwfchamber.com/events/details/midwest-cybersecurity-and-technology-summit-2023-9034 . There is no cost to livestream the event.