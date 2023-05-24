Alexandria Chamber of Commerce to co-host Midwest Agriculture Summit

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo chamber and 25 other co-hosting chambers across the upper Midwest announce the return of the Midwest Agriculture Summit to the region on Tuesday, June 6 from 8 to 11 am.

It will be livestreamed across the upper Midwest for free from the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in Fargo.

The Midwest Ag Summit brings together experts in agriculture from across the region and nation to unpack, discuss and take an in-depth look at the dynamic facets of the Ag sector, including critical policies and pressing issues.

The Midwest Ag Summit will feature two panels of experts with the first being heavily focused on policies, regulation, and the paramount farm bill of 2023; and the second uncovering and discussing leading efficiencies, development, innovation, sustainability, and the landscape of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) evolution and impacts.

Event information and well as livestream and in-person registration can be found online at www.fmwfchamber.com/events/details/midwest-agriculture-summit-2023-9031 . There is no cost to livestream the event.