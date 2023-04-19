Alexandria Area High School students run Cardinal Cafe

ALEXANDRIA — School board members and those in attendance at the Alexandria School Board meeting Monday, April 17, were treated to baked goods courtesy of students in the Culinary III class at Alexandria Area High School.

Five of the nine students — Charlotte Lempka, Rigo Clarke, Justin Carrillo, Brennan Staples and Kaedin Moos —presented information about the class and the school’s Cardinal Cafe, a student-run restaurant that is open to the public.

Lempka did most of the talking for the group, but each of the students talked about their job shadowing experience. The students all spent a week working at a local restaurant in town.

Alexandria Area High School Cardinal Cafe students are, back row from left, Sam Gerdes, Naneisha Vargas, Quintyn Gartner, Kaedin Moos and Rigo Clarke and front row, from left, Justin Carrillo, Charlotte Lempka and Brennan Staples. Contributed photo / Ronda Kent

Moos was at Pike and Pint, Staples worked at DJs Tap House, Clarke worked at Pioneer Grill and Carrillo and Lempka worked at La Ferme.

They all talked about how great it was to have the experience and how much they all learned from it. Lempka said she even landed a job interview at La Ferme this week.

Lempka shared that as part of the Culinary III curriculum, the students were required to take the ServSafe Training and that the certificate they received for it is now good for five years.

During the class, the students also hosted two guest speakers — Jason Schmidt, owner of Smokin’ Brews and ‘Ques, and Butch and Tracy Cole, owners of Lake Country Meats. Lempka said they taught the students “a lot of great stuff” and that they were fun to have in their class.

As for the Cardinal Cafe, which opened in 2017, Lempka said it is a student-run restaurant inside the high school. It offers a rotating three-course meal and is open from noon to 1 p.m. The cost of the meal is $7. Each week, there is a new head chef who gets to choose what the menu options will be. The last day, according to the calendar on the district’s website, is Friday, May 12.

Those wishing to dine at the Cardinal cafe must make a reservation, which can be done by calling or emailing Ronda Kent, the instructor. She can be reached at 320-762-2142, ext. 4265 or at rkent@alexandria.k12.mn.us.

Tips the students earn from running the cafe are used for monogrammed aprons, hats and fun, little excursions, said Lempka, adding that last year, the students got to go out to eat at Fuji Steak House.

Buildings and grounds update

Wade Nibbe, building and grounds director for the Alexandria School District, shared his annual report with the school board.

This year, he said he wanted to highlight his crew.

“We have an amazing custodial crew,” said Nibbe, adding that he works with a “great group of men and women who work hard.”

He also said they make his job easier and that they should be thanked anytime they can be.

Currently, the buildings and grounds crew consists of 32 people. Nibbe noted they are down one employee and that he is looking to hire. He also shared who works at each school and how much square footage they are in charge of at each school.



Alexandria Area High School – 288,000 square feet – Mitch Kaeter, Michelle Doering, Brad Berg, Jim Cox, Lynne Hendrickson, Janene Moegler, Mike Snaza and James Zaske. They have an opening for a night lead.

Discovery Middle School – 280,000 square feet – Randy Bruun, Amanda Abers, James Carlson, Ruth Zimmerman, Colin Casperson, Steve Jewell and Sue Abers.

Woodland Elementary School – 143,000 square feet – Mat Neisen, Kris Strand, Anthony Woodford, Stephen Jacobsen and Ken Krantz.

Lincoln Elementary School – 62,000 square feet – Allen Sabrowsky, Chris Arnold and Jocelyn Gettel.

Voyager Elementary School – 76,000 square feet – Jeff Poster, Andrea Peterson and Melinda Koelle.

Garfield, Miltona and Carlos elementary schools – 19,000, 20,000 and 20,000 square feet, respectively – Matt Meyer, JoAnn Bianco and Dave Northington.

Nibbe also said there are three people who work on the grounds and take care of the intra-district mail and delivery — Cody Faber, Shawn Schmidtz and Mark Miller. In total, the Alexandria district has more than 404 acres of land to maintain, along with 170 acres of green space and athletic acres, he said.

Wade Nibbe

Four custodians retired during the 2022-2023 school year, including Kendon Anderson (29 years), Keith Praska (24 years), Todd Skramstad (24 years) and Wayne Oberg (17 years).

“We have amazing buildings, safe, state-of-the-art and we should all be proud,” said Nibbe, who once again said what an amazing crew he has. He is proud of his current crew and also those who recently retired.

“A huge thank you goes out to each of them,” he said.

Final budget

After Trevor Peterson, director of business services, presented the final 2022-2023 budget to the school board, members approved it.

In the general fund, the total revenue for 2022-2023 is $57.3 million with total expenditures at $61.4 million. The district has a current fund balance of $3.4 million.