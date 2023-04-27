Alexandria Area High School graduation rate remains strong

ALEXANDRIA — The class of 2022 at Alexandria Area High School saw 92.83% of its students graduate. Alexandria Area High School students are continuing to have a higher four-year graduation rate than their peers across the state. The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 83.6%.

There were 285 four-year graduates at AAHS in 2022, 9 seniors are continuing their education but did not graduate in four years, and 13 dropped out. Students who have individualized education plans can continue their education until they are 21 years old.

A closer look at the class of 2022 data by student groups reveals students eligible for free or reduced meals four year graduation rate was 82.56% — a slight increase from 2021 and 11 percentage points above the 2022 statewide rate. In addition, Hispanic or Latino students saw an increase of 7% in the four-year graduation rate from 92.86% in 2021, to 100% in 2022.

The district continues to implement strategies to impact the graduation rate. Strategies include a tiered intervention system for at-risk students, individualized credit recovery plans with affected students, and providing mental health support across the district.

“Our graduation rate continues to be high, exceeding the state graduation rate by nine points,” Darcy Josephson, assistant superintendent-teaching and learning, said in a press release. “I think that speaks highly of all of our staff who work hard to build connections and meet individual student needs.”