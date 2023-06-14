Alexandria area first responders train for electric vehicle extrications

ALEXANDRIA — While modern vehicles are equipped with numerous safety systems designed to protect drivers, these same advancements make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers in case of an accident.

An education event for first responders on how to extricate people from these vehicles was hosted by Countryside Body Shop, Farmers Insurance and Genesis Rescue Systems on June 3.

The National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Extrication program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steels, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles.

"Genesis Rescue sent two trainers to the event," said Rebecca Rauchbauer, administrative assistant at Countryside Body Shop in Alexandria. "(The participants) basically learned how to extract … and how to cut the vehicles apart in the proper places."

The systems are more complicated than they are in the traditional gas-powered vehicles. she said.

"If you hit them in the wrong spot it could start a fire," Rauchbauer said.

Twenty-six participants were split into two groups to work on four cars, she said.

"It basically provided a better knowledge on the electric cars," Rauchbauer said. "They are wired differently. … It kind of gave them that knowledge of different ways to get into the vehicle and leverage the vehicle."

Rauchbauer said one firefighter said they got more out of 45 minutes of this training than in a three-hour training they had attended.

"That was kind of cool to hear," she said.

The vehicles for the program were donated by Farmers Insurances, and Genesis Rescue Systems provided the classroom education and extrication demonstration. The training took place at Countryside Body Shop.