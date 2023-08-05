Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Active assailant incident training scheduled at Alexandria Area High School

The high school campus will be closed to the public during the training, which will take place Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.

ShooterDrill 061.jpg
During a training exercise at the Alexandria Area High School in August 2022, Alexandria Police officers, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and North Memorial Ambulance EMT's carry out an injured "victim" to the SWAT team's BearCat armored vehicle.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Police Department, in partnership with Alexandria Public Schools and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office , will conduct a multi-agency active threat integrated response training next week.

The training will take place Monday, Aug. 7 and Wednesday, Aug. 9, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Alexandria Area High School campus, 4300 Pioneer Rd SE in Alexandria. Because the training will be conducted throughout both days and given the sensitive nature of the training, the high school campus will be closed to the general public on those two days.

The training will include classroom and hands-on simulation activities. A significant number of emergency response vehicles will be visible and in the parking lot from during the scheduled time both days. In order to avoid any confusion, the public is being notified ahead of time.

The training exercise will focus on life-saving emergency response to an active assailant incident on campus and is being staged by the Alexandria Police Department in collaboration with school district officials and local emergency responders.

SanstedRick22 2.jpg
Rick Sansted

“We have a strong relationship with area emergency response agencies to ensure our emergency operations plan is up-to-date and thorough,” said Rick Sansted, superintendent for Alexandria Public Schools. “This type of training is the best way to coordinate between agencies to help assure a coordinated, timely and effective response and recovery in the event of a major incident.”

Agencies participating in the training include Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Emergency Management, North Memorial Ambulance, Alomere Health , LifeLink III and Alexandria Technical and Community College.

By Echo Press staff report
