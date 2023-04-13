A rite of spring: Constant freeze/thaw cycle creates potholes

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The beginning of spring not only means warmer temperatures and greener grass, it also means pothole season.

Dane Bosl, Alexandria Public Works director of streets, said his staff is typically out every day trying to keep up with them and they try to get to high traffic areas first. There are some both in the city and around the county that are on state highways and Bosl said the state is aware of them.

Dane Bosl

“It’s very hard to keep up with them when the pavement is in a state of constant freeze/thaw,” said Bosl.

Tim Erickson, Douglas County Public Works director, said patching potholes is a temporary fix, especially in the winter.

“The only way to get a long term fix is to cut out the area and repave it, which is a summertime task and costly,” said Erickson.

He added that in the winter, they try to fill them in with a patching mix, but it doesn’t really bond to the outside edges of the pothole well so it will most often burst out again. In the summer, he said, when filling a pothole, they will typically add a sealer over the top, which is the same material they use to fill cracks in the road.

Tim Erickson

“Those tend to stay in place better than just the mix,” said Erickson.

Bosl said that the size of the pothole will determine whether it is just a quick fix or a full-blown repair.

Pothole questions answered

Manik Barman, an associate professor at the Swenson College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota Duluth and a scholar with the Center for Transportation Studies, shared information with the University of Minnesota about what causes potholes, the work that goes into fixing them and how drivers can stay safe on uneven roads. Here are some of things he shared via a Q and A with the university.

Q: What causes potholes?

Barman: Minnesota’s roads experience harsh weather conditions. Severely cold temperatures, heavy snowfall, freeze-thaw cycles and de-icing salt significantly influences the roads of Minnesota.

In general, potholes are secondary distress, mostly the end result of other structural distresses caused by traffic load or material weathering. In areas similar to Minnesota, the weather plays the dominant role especially for moderate and low-volume roads. The water that infiltrates the pavement structure transforms into ice in the winter and creates micro-cracks in the asphalt layer. In the spring when the ice thaws, those cracks propagate and disintegrate the asphalt materials under the vehicle load and create potholes. The loss of support underneath the asphalt layer for melting ice and the effect of de-icing salt, age and condition of the pavement have effects on the pothole formation, propagation and severity.

Q: How are potholes patched?

Barman: Potholes require rapid repair action for the safety of road users. Different patching methods and materials are available. In the winter, potholes are temporarily patched using a cold mix until more permanent patching methods can be applied. Patching with hot mixes is generally performed in non-winter seasons. Conventional asphalt mixes, slurry mixes and mastic patching materials are used.

Q: Have the methods used to patch roads changed over the past few decades? If so, what innovations have been made?

Barman: In recent years, innovations have been made in both methods and materials. On-site patching material mixers and installation equipment have been made to produce hot asphalt-based patching mixes, which can now be used in the winter as well. Equipment is available to heat the existing materials around the pothole which enhances the bonding of the existing asphalt material to the patching material, leading to a better service life. Among the new patching materials, UMD’s taconite-based patching material is a fast-setting patching material that can last significantly longer, and can be applied more easily in winter.

Q: What do you think Minnesotans should know – but might not already – when it comes to potholes?

Barman: Driving on pothole-infested roads is frustrating and hazardous. This is why transportation agencies take initiative to mitigate potholes, including implementing preventive maintenance and periodical repair works. However, it is safe to assume that the harsh weather conditions – especially the freeze-thaw cycle – will keep creating potholes.

Pothole tips

The following are some tips for handling potholes this spring:

