A look back: $22.2 million in damages to taxable buildings reported from 2 tornadoes in 2022

FORADA — Nearly one year ago, during the Memorial Day holiday, the second of two tornadoes touched down in Douglas County.

The first tornado touched down in Alexandria just 18 days prior on May 12, 2022.

On Monday, May 30, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the second tornado hit. The EF-2 tornado hit portions of Maple Lake near Forada. Storm damage was also reported near Nelson and Osakis, with several farms receiving extensive damage.

According to the National Weather Service , the May 30 tornado spun up east of Lake Reno near Forada and then tracked north-northeast to about five miles east of Carlos. The maximum width was a half mile wide on the south side of Maple Lake and wind speeds reached a maximum of 120 miles. Its total path was 19.7 miles long and it lasted about 20 minutes total, from 4:27 p.m. to 4:47 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

This screenshot from the National Weather Service website provides details about the May 30, 2022 tornado.

Despite about 100 homes that were hit by the May 30 tornado, there were only minor injuries, like cuts and bruises, that had been reported, according to Julie Anderson from Douglas County Emergency Management in an Echo Press online article dated May 31, 2022.

Julie Anderson

In that article, Anderson said that the American Red Cross had been able to view 101 homes in the city of Forada and Hudson Township and that 29 were destroyed, 26 had major damage while the rest had minor damage.

Local EF-2 tornado hits 100 homes, buildings near Forada According to the National Weather Service from the Twin Cities, the tornado, which was about a half mile wide, was labeled as an EF-2 with max wind speeds of 120 miles per hour.

In an email to the newspaper last week, Douglas County Assessor Stacy Honkomp provided the summary she sent to the state when she made a request for disaster relief funds. Countywide, from both the May 12 tornado and the May 30 tornado, there was more than $22.2 million in damages to taxable buildings with 207 total taxable buildings that were either damaged or destroyed. The average dollar amount of damage to the taxable buildings was $107,607, according to Honkomp’s summary.

The total number of homesteaded dwellings that were damaged, according to Honkomp, was 132 and the number of taxable buildings that were destroyed was 48.

Stacy Honkomp

Anderson said that Douglas County Emergency Management was able to assist homeowners from the May 30 tornado with securing very low interest loans by compiling the necessary documentation to receive a disaster declaration from the Small Business Administration, which has a disaster loan program for homeowners as well as businesses.

These loans, she said, had interest rates as low as 1.688%.

In Douglas County, Anderson said the SBA approved 24 home loans for more than $1 million. In addition, the Disaster Recovery Loan Program through Minnesota Housing provided additional assistance, she said. There were eight homeowners who received $169,416 in loans that are deferred, forgivable 0% interest loans, she said. Anderson also noted that no principal or interest payments are made during the term of the loan which will be forgiven in 10 years if the homeowner continues to own the property.

The Alexandria Response Fund raised $43,567 to assist storm impacted residents across the county, said Anderson, noting that this fund is still active and accepting donations for storm recovery.

Douglas County businesses, the Alexandria Elks, Forada Lions, and many others also contributed in various ways, she said.

“There are residents across the county still very much in the recovery phase,” Anderson said. “Tarps are still visible and home rebuilding is very active in the Maple Lake area.”

Anderson said the county continues to host a Long Term Recovery Group and members include Anderson, Forada Clerk David Reller, Alexandria Township Supervisor Joel Dahlheimer, Hudson Township Clerk Carol Hedlund, Holmes City Deputy Clerk Julie Rice, retired psychologist Leann Jorgensen and Angie Larson from Calvary Lutheran Church.

“This group is still active and hopes to find new opportunities to raise funds to assist homeowners still recovering,” she said.

For more information, call Anderson at 320-304-7115.