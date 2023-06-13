99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

911 misdials on the rise in Alexandria, Douglas County

Authorities are reminding people to lock their phones to avoid accidental 911 calls.

911 misdials.jpg
This graphic reminds people to lock their phone to avoid accidentally calling 911.
Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 10:54 AM

ALEXANDRIA — 911 dispatchers are asking for the public's help. They are asking people to make sure their phones are locked to avoid accidental 911 calls.

Dispatch centers across the state are experiencing a significant uptick in pocket dials and hang-ups – with some 911 call centers seeing these calls go up 300%.

These misdials often require dispatchers and law enforcement officers to follow-up with the caller to see if there is an emergency, which prevents them from answering other calls. While they look into what may be causing this spike in accidental calls, there is something the public can do to help us now.

If you have a device that can make emergency calls, like a cell phone or smartwatch, be aware of its settings. Simply knowing how to activate your "Emergency SOS" feature can reduce instances of accidentally triggering it – especially during high-movement activities.

Sometimes it's just an instance of lint or grease jamming the trigger, so cleaning and maintaining your device may be the solution. Also, if you do call 911 by mistake, don't hang up. Let the dispatcher know the call was a mistake so they can end the call with you and move on to the next caller.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
