$760,693 in funding requests, plus yearly salary increases approved by Douglas County commissioners

DOUGLAS COUNTY — It was all about the money at the Tuesday, Aug. 15, Douglas County Board meeting. Commissioners approved raises for elected officials, non-union employees and themselves, as well as appropriations for local organizations totaling $760,693.

Douglas County Commissioners will see a 3.2% increase in their salary for 2024, going from $31,000 to $32,000. Their per diem rate, which is the amount of money they receive for attending meetings, will stay the same at $100.

Non-union employees will see a 3% increase in 2024. Some, however, may see a larger increase because of longevity. For example, an employee who is at a grade 22, step 10 would have been making $146,931 but could get a 6% longevity increase. This would bump their pay up to $155,746, which is nearly $6,000 more than the Douglas County Attorney and more than the Douglas County Sheriff.

Elected officials are not paid according to the grade and step chart, but instead, their salaries are set by the commissioners. For 2024, the four elected officials will receive pay increases. Their salaries and raises since 2022, are as follows:

Mary Skillings, recorder

2022 salary – $67,500

Jan. 1, 2023 salary – $70,200

April 2, 2023 salary – $74,360

2024 salary – $77,000 (up 14% from 2022)

Vicki Doehling, auditor/treasurer

2022 salary – $92,500

Jan. 1, 2023 salary – $96,000

April 2, 2023 salary – $100,160

2024 salary – $103,160 (up 11.5% from 2022)

Chad Larson, county attorney

2022 salary – $129,910

Jan. 1, 2023 salary – $135,500

April 2, 2023 salary – $139,660

2024 salary – $143,500 (up 10.5% from 2022)

Troy Wolbersen, sheriff

2022 salary – $130,500

Jan. 1, 2023 salary – $140,000

April 2, 2023 salary – $144,160

2024 salary – $150,000 (up 14.9% from 2022)

2024 appropriations

Each year, leaders from the various organizations/agencies present their funding requests to the Douglas County commissioners. They typically present what the money will be used for, along with whatever other information they feel would be pertinent to the commissioners in their decision-making process.

Most organizations/agencies will be getting the same amount in 2024 as they did in 2023, even though leaders from many of them requested an increase. Here’s a look at the 2024 appropriations:



Other approved items

Douglas County commissioners approved the following other items:

Final plat of Schultz Family Trust Property, a three-lot plat and one outlot on Lake Miltona.

Preliminary plat of Acorn Acres, a two-lot plat on Lake Chippewa.

Preliminary plat of Hilltop Pines Addition, a two-lot plat in Urness Township.

Preliminary plat of Dirk Estates, a one-lot plat in Carlos Township.

Resolution removing the $5 million special assessment placed in 2022 for The Rune and replacing it with a $8.21 million special assessment as requested by The Rune. The assessment is administered through the Property Assessed Clean Energy or PACE program. Several similar projects have used PACE to help cover increasing construction costs, according to the Saint Paul Port Authority, an economic development agency that provides PACE financing.

Reimbursement of $50,841 from Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust .