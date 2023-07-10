$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — There were four $50,000 Powerball winners in Minnesota for the Saturday, July 8 drawing — including one in Alexandria.

A winning ticket was sold at the Holiday Station, 785 N. Nokomis NE in Alexandria.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

Other $50,000 winning tickets were sold at:



Casey’s General Store #1679, 605 N. Sibley Ave. in Litchfield

Gas Plus #6, 3090 Rice St. in Little Canada

Holiday Stationstores, 1501 – 11th St. N. in Moorhead

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on July 8 are 7-23-24-32-43 and the Powerball is 18. To win $50,000, players must match four of the first five winning numbers and the Powerball.

Lottery prizes up to $50,000 can be claimed at any Minnesota Lottery office, or by mail. For in-person claims, it is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment . Winners have one year from the draw date to claim prizes.

Visit www.mnlottery.com for more information and official rules.