42 Habitat for Humanity homes could be built over the next 10 years in northeast Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County is one step closer to its potential purchase of 25 acres of land in the Summer Meadows Addition northeast of Alexandria. The land, which would be used to build 42 homes over the next 10 years, is located south of Scenic Heights Road.

On Tuesday, June 20, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County presented its proposed planned unit development to the Alexandria City Council Planning Commission. According to Heather Smith-Ahrens, director of operations for HFH of Douglas County, the Planning Commission is recommending approval of the PUD to the Alexandria City Council at its Monday, June 26, meeting.

The proposal, said Smith-Ahrens, reflected the potential purchase of 25 acres in a highly desirable neighborhood in Alexandria. The proposed PUD would include 42 individual lots to maximize the potential of the land.

“With record low housing supply, increased cost of building materials, and a growing number of families in need of a safe place to live, our programs face an opportunity,” she said. “Through building more affordable housing, Habitat will continue to help the Alexandria area grow and create stable conditions for families to thrive for generations to come.”

She added that Habitat homeowners help build their homes alongside volunteers and then purchase that home with an affordable mortgage.

There are six outlots on the 25 acres, according to Mike Weber, Alexandria city planner. He said each of the outlots – except for outlot A – will be replatted into the individually conveyable building lots.

Outlot A, Weber said, is a conservation easement. It would be acquired by Habitat for Humanity, but would not be developed.

“It must be retained as open space,” he said.

According to the PUD, the proposed lot sizes range from 60 to 80 feet in width and in area, from 10,531 square-feet to 36,364 square-feet. The average lot size would be about 15,510 square-feet.

There are 11 lots that are smaller than the 12,000 square foot lot-and-block minimum. But according to the PUD, even the smallest of these is within 12.3% of the lot-and-block minimum. For comparison, Alexandria City Code allows construction on previously platted lots as small as 70% of the code required minimum.

According to information supplied in the PUD, this project helps to address a primary finding in the most recent City of Alexandria Housing Study, which is the lack of affordable, entry-level new home construction.

Since 1997, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County has helped transform the lives of 148 families and 389 individuals, according to information in the PUD. HFH has completed 83 new or improved homes and helped with 64 Aging in Place projects.

If Habitat for Humanity’s PUD is approved at the City Council meeting on Monday, development of the land would start in the spring of 2024 with full development to be completed over the next 10 or more years.