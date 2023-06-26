39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival goes off without a hitch

ALEXANDRIA - A couple of brief showers did come down on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25, 2023, but that didn’t stop over 1,000 students from marching down Broadway for the 39th annual Vikingland Band Festival.

The Alexandria Marching Band performs during the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria High School Marching Band kicked off the festival that started at 1:30 p.m. after grand marshal's Steve Drietz, Jane Herth, Carolyn Aarsvold, and Joelle Buerreson made their way down Broadway.

The 728 Cadets were the grand champions, while Winona Cotter won the Class A title and was voted the People’s Choice Award title winner.

The 728 Cadets now have five grand champion titles, and Winona Cotter has now won its first-ever People’s Choice Award.

Milaca won Class AA while Waconia won Class AAA, and 728 Cadets won Class AAAA.

Alexandria was the host band, and the Minnesota Brass Drum and Bugle Corps Honor Unit and the River City Rhythm Drum & Bugle Corps and Honor Unit also performed as exhibition bands.

A pair of Alexandria band members march during the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

2023 VIKINGLAND BAND FESTIVAL RESULTS -

CLASS A -

76.10 - Winona Cotter

75.80 - Richfield

70.10 - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

COLOR GUARD - Richfield

PERCUSSION - Richfield

WIND SECTION - Winona Cotter

CLASS AA -

85.40 - Milaca

84.10 - Dassel-Cokato

71.50 - Fergus Falls

COLOR GUARD - Milaca

PERCUSSION - Dassel-Cokato

WIND SECTION - Milaca

CLASS AAA -

87.80 - Waconia

73.60 - Sauk Rapids-Rice

73.50 - Sartell

COLOR GUARD - Waconia

PERCUSSION - Waconia

WIND SECTION - Waconia

CLASS AAAA -

88.80 - 728 Cadets

81.50 - Champlin Park

74.90 - St. Michael-Albertville

COLOR GUARD - Champlin Park

PERCUSSION - 728 Cadets

WIND SECTION - 728 Cadets

VIKINGLAND BAND FESTIVAL SCHOLARSHIP - Olivia Moore, Winona Cotter

VIKINGLAND BAND FESTIVAL SCHOLARSHIP - Berit Fitzsimonds, Waconia

PEOPLE'S CHOICE - Winona Cotter

GRAND CHAMPION - 728 Cadets

The Alexandria Marching Band plays on Broadway during the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Marching Band marches during the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press