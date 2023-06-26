Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival goes off without a hitch

Over 1,000 high school students played their instruments at the Vikingland Band Festival on Sunday.

Alex 1- .JPG
The Alexandria Marching Band marches down Broadway to kick off the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:55 AM

ALEXANDRIA - A couple of brief showers did come down on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25, 2023, but that didn’t stop over 1,000 students from marching down Broadway for the 39th annual Vikingland Band Festival.

Alex 3 - DSC_6969.JPG
The Alexandria Marching Band performs during the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria High School Marching Band kicked off the festival that started at 1:30 p.m. after grand marshal's Steve Drietz, Jane Herth, Carolyn Aarsvold, and Joelle Buerreson made their way down Broadway.

The 728 Cadets were the grand champions, while Winona Cotter won the Class A title and was voted the People’s Choice Award title winner.

The 728 Cadets now have five grand champion titles, and Winona Cotter has now won its first-ever People’s Choice Award.

Milaca won Class AA while Waconia won Class AAA, and 728 Cadets won Class AAAA.

Alexandria was the host band, and the Minnesota Brass Drum and Bugle Corps Honor Unit and the River City Rhythm Drum & Bugle Corps and Honor Unit also performed as exhibition bands.

Alex 2 - DSC_6936.JPG
A pair of Alexandria band members march during the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

2023 VIKINGLAND BAND FESTIVAL RESULTS - 

CLASS A -
76.10 - Winona Cotter
75.80 - Richfield
70.10 - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

COLOR GUARD - Richfield
PERCUSSION - Richfield
WIND SECTION - Winona Cotter

CLASS AA -
85.40 - Milaca
84.10 - Dassel-Cokato
71.50 - Fergus Falls

COLOR GUARD - Milaca
PERCUSSION - Dassel-Cokato
WIND SECTION - Milaca

CLASS AAA -
87.80 - Waconia
73.60 - Sauk Rapids-Rice
73.50 - Sartell

COLOR GUARD - Waconia
PERCUSSION - Waconia
WIND SECTION - Waconia

CLASS AAAA -
88.80 - 728 Cadets
81.50 - Champlin Park
74.90 - St. Michael-Albertville

COLOR GUARD - Champlin Park
PERCUSSION - 728 Cadets
WIND SECTION - 728 Cadets

VIKINGLAND BAND FESTIVAL SCHOLARSHIP - Olivia Moore, Winona Cotter

VIKINGLAND BAND FESTIVAL SCHOLARSHIP - Berit Fitzsimonds, Waconia

PEOPLE'S CHOICE - Winona Cotter
GRAND CHAMPION - 728 Cadets

Alex 4 - DSC_6961.JPG
The Alexandria Marching Band plays on Broadway during the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
KMS-DSC_7002.JPG
The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Marching Band marches during the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Grand Marshalls - DSC_6916.JPG
Steve Drietz (far left), Joelle Burreson (left), Jane Herth (right) and Carolyn Aarsvold (right) were the grand marshals for the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on June 25, 2023, in Alexandria.

