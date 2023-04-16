3 officers struck by gunfire on domestic call in Pope County

POPE COUNTY — Three law enforcement officers were struck by gunfire on a domestic call in Pope County.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, officers from the Starbuck Police Department and the Pope County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residential address in Cyrus on a domestic call, a post on the Pope County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page read.

During the arrest, one Starbuck officer and two Pope County deputy sheriffs were struck by gunfire, the post read.

There is no continuing threat to the public at this time.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, and law enforcement will provide additional information when available.

