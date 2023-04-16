99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

3 officers struck by gunfire on domestic call in Pope County

There is no continuing threat to the public at this time.

By Echo Press staff report
April 15, 2023 at 10:31 PM

POPE COUNTY — Three law enforcement officers were struck by gunfire on a domestic call in Pope County.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, officers from the Starbuck Police Department and the Pope County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residential address in Cyrus on a domestic call, a post on the Pope County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page read.

During the arrest, one Starbuck officer and two Pope County deputy sheriffs were struck by gunfire, the post read.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, and law enforcement will provide additional information when available.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
