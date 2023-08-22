Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2 vehicles crash on County Road 6 near Alexandria, 1 vehicle rolls into ditch

One person was transported via North Memorial Ambulance.

Crash 010.jpg
Two vehicles crashed on County Road 6 in Ida Township Tuesday, Aug. 22. The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. north of the intersection of Christopherson Road.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 4:42 PM

ALEXANDRIA — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday, Aug. 22, sent one vehicle rolling into the ditch, trapping the driver.

The crash was reported at 10:38 a.m. on County Road 5 north of the intersection of Christopherson Road in Ida Township north of Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported that one of the vehicles was overturned in the ditch and the driver, Lawrence Olson, 76, of Osakis, was unable to get out. He was extricated by the Leaf Valley First Responders and Fire Department . Olson was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Health . He was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Crash 008.jpg
A two-vehicle crash along County Road 6 in Ida Township Tuesday, Aug. 22, resulted in one vehicle rolling into the ditch and the driver, Lawrence Olson, 76, of Osakis, having to be extricated.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

The other driver, Alicia Cirios, 47, of Nelson, was checked by first responders on scene but didn't require medical attention.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that Cirios' vehicle rear-ended Olson's vehicle when his vehicle was traveling very slowly or stopped within the northbound lane prior to the crash. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on County Road 6.

Those responding to the scene included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Leaf Valley First Responders and Fire Department, and North Memorial Ambulance.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
