2 vehicles crash on County Road 6 near Alexandria, 1 vehicle rolls into ditch

ALEXANDRIA — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday, Aug. 22, sent one vehicle rolling into the ditch, trapping the driver.

The crash was reported at 10:38 a.m. on County Road 5 north of the intersection of Christopherson Road in Ida Township north of Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported that one of the vehicles was overturned in the ditch and the driver, Lawrence Olson, 76, of Osakis, was unable to get out. He was extricated by the Leaf Valley First Responders and Fire Department . Olson was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Health . He was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The other driver, Alicia Cirios, 47, of Nelson, was checked by first responders on scene but didn't require medical attention.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that Cirios' vehicle rear-ended Olson's vehicle when his vehicle was traveling very slowly or stopped within the northbound lane prior to the crash. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on County Road 6.

Those responding to the scene included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Leaf Valley First Responders and Fire Department, and North Memorial Ambulance.