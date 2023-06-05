2 injured in head-on crash near Alexandria Monday morning

ALEXANDRIA — Two people were injured in a head-on crash near Alexandria Monday morning, June 5.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 9:53 a.m. reporting a crash with multiple injuries near the intersection of County Road 73 and Geneva Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the initial investigation showed that a Ford 150 pickup driven by a 17-year-old male was going west on County Road 73 at a high rate of speed. Because of the vehicle's speed, the driver was unable to navigate a curve and the vehicle left its lane. This resulted in a crash with a Chevy Silverado driven by Kayla Kruse, 36, who was traveling east.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported by North Memorial Ambulance with injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was also assisted at the scene by the Alexandria Police Department and the Alexandria Fire Department.