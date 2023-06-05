99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

2 injured in head-on crash near Alexandria Monday morning

The crash occurred on County Road 73 near Lake Geneva on the east side of Alexandria.

Two-vehicle crash
Law enforcement and ambulance crews were at the scene of a head-on crash that injured two people near the intersection of County Road 73 and Geneva Road on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Today at 4:38 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Two people were injured in a head-on crash near Alexandria Monday morning, June 5.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 9:53 a.m. reporting a crash with multiple injuries near the intersection of County Road 73 and Geneva Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the initial investigation showed that a Ford 150 pickup driven by a 17-year-old male was going west on County Road 73 at a high rate of speed. Because of the vehicle's speed, the driver was unable to navigate a curve and the vehicle left its lane. This resulted in a crash with a Chevy Silverado driven by Kayla Kruse, 36, who was traveling east.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported by North Memorial Ambulance with injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was also assisted at the scene by the Alexandria Police Department and the Alexandria Fire Department.

Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
What To Read Next
EP News
News
Legislature approves renaming of Glenwood overpass to honor slain deputy
June 05, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
DouglasCountyCourthouse.jpg
News
Douglas County Court Report: May 17-26
June 02, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP News
News
The Legacy of the Lakes Museum springs forward
June 02, 2023 08:09 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
wolf calander (edited).jpg
The Vault
100 years ago, a wolf named Old Three Legs terrorized farmers, picked up coyote sidekicks
May 23, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Augie Gulbranson-DSC_5077.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria's season ends at the hands of Rocori and Little Falls
June 03, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
4x200-.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Alexandria sweeps Section 8AA meet
June 05, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Hannah Boraas-DSC_8900.JPG
Prep
Girls golf: Hannah Boraas breaks Alexandria school records in individual section title win
June 05, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve