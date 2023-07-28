2 charged in Douglas County with felonies relating to fentanyl sale, possession

ALEXANDRIA — Two Minnesota residents have been charged with two felony drug crimes after they were found to be possessing almost 80 grams of fentanyl.

Seth Michael Thompson, 33, of Bagley, and Kathleen Mattraca Beaupre, 32, of Naytahwaush, were both charged with a felony controlled substance crime in the first degree — narcotic sales in excess of 50 grams and a felony controlled substance crime in the second degree — narcotic possession in excess of 50 grams.

The maximum sentence for the first charge is 30 years imprisonment and a $1 million fine, and the maximum sentence for the second charge is 25 years imprisonment and a $500,000 fine.

According to the statement of probable cause, Thompson and Beaupre were pulled over on I-94 near mile marker 113 on July 17 for speeding, after a deputy received a tip that Beaupre was believed to be returning to the White Earth Reservation from the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area with a large amount of fentanyl.

Both Beaupre and Thompson showed signs of impairment, the statement reads, and when Beaupre looked for her proof of insurance, the deputy observed a piece of burned folded tinfoil laying on the floorboard near the driver's seat and also in the door panel on the rear driver's side door.

During the vehicle search, the deputy located a glass pipe containing white residue and two hypodermic needles in Beaupre's purse; two used and one partially used hypodermic needles in the center console; a digital scale covered in a thick white residue that subsequently tested positive for fentanyl; a scale and a baggie containing a large amount of white powder in a black backpack; and a baggie containing white residue and a hypodermic needle, the statement reads.

Beaupre also allegedly stated that the partially used needle belonged to both her and Thompson because they both used it, the statement reads.

The deputy later weighed the baggie found in Thompson's backpack and it weighed approximately 42.2 grams inclusive of packaging.

Additional packages containing approximately 35.4 grams of fentanyl were seized from Beaupre, the statement reads.

Upon arrival at the jail, the deputy could hear Beaupre moving around in the back seat, and it appeared as though she was moving items within her clothing, the statement reads.

When he opened the door, the deputy noted that Beaupre was covered in a large amount of white powder, and there was powder on the floor, seat and door where she had been sitting, the statement reads.

Beaupre allegedly admitted that the powder was fentanyl that she was attempting to snort before arriving at the jail, the statement reads.

During a subsequent Mirandized statement, Beaupre allegedly admitted to supplying Thompson with $3,000 in exchange for approximately 29 to 30 grams of fentanyl, and allegedly admitted to driving to the Minneapolis area where Thompson met with someone in the Little Earth area and purchased an unknown quantity of fentanyl, the statement reads.

Beaupre also allegedly stated that after obtaining the fentanyl, they were intending to return to Naytahwaush, where she has been selling the fentanyl for approximately $200 a gram, the statement reads.

Beaupre allegedly stated she mixes the fentanyl with mannitol (a diuretic medication) in a 50/50 ratio, thereby doubling the weight and the profits, the statement reads.

Additionally, Beaupre allegedly stated that she has traveled to the Minneapolis area approximately five times in the past month, picking up 15 to 30 grams of fentanyl each time and estimated that she has picked up a total of approximately 100 grams.

Neither Beaupre's nor Thompson's initial court dates have been set as of press time.