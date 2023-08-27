6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News

1 person dead after being attacked by bull in Parkers Prairie

The incident happened at a rural Parkers Prairie farm

press release otter tail.jpg
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 10:55 AM

PARKERS PRAIRIE — A person has died after being attacked by a bull at a farm property in rural Parkers Prairie.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office , at approximately 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, a 911 call came in reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull.

Law enforcement officers euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Parkers Prairie Police, Fire and EMS, along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and LifeLink III helicopter.

Additional details will be released at a later time.

ADVERTISEMENT

bull press release.jpg

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
What To Read Next
Doug Paulson.jpg
News
Overdose Awareness Day event to take place in Alexandria Aug. 31
1d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
TEXTING AND DRIVING.jpg
News
Experts reminding drivers to pay extra attention while driving now that school is back in session
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Leier
EP Fatality
Breaking News
News
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
5fd35f-20230518-falconheights102-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota school districts are struggling to find teachers, fill open positions
3d ago
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shockman / MPR News
Kids on fair ride
Arts and Entertainment
Photo galleries from the Douglas County Fair
2d ago
walking sheep at fair at sunrise
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Sunrise on a new fair
2h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: August 17-23
2h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson