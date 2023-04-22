Z99’s Christmas Wish recipient doing well four months later

Editor's note: The following story was provided by Mark Anthony, news director with Leighton Broadcasting.

ALEXANDRIA — Leighton Broadcasting’s radio station morning man on Z99, Tom-E-Lee, has a great passion for helping other people. His "Christmas Wish" promotion each Christmas over the past six years has helped out numerous people at a time of the year when they may need a big boost.

This past Christmas, Teresa Forcier was honored with being chosen for the station’s "Christmas Wish." She was nominated by her friend, Katie Klemenhagen, who was instrumental in helping Forcier get her teeth fixed without knowing it.

In her nomination, Klemenhagen was just hoping for some Christmas gifts for Forcier's kids because she said that Forcier “works 80 hours a week and then some to provide for her family as this woman never rests.” She went on to say, “If she's not working, she is bringing the kids to extracurricular activities or ripping and running to get everyday things done before she has to go back to work.”

Klemenhagen said “Teresa has had some bad luck with her teeth, from a young age they were brittle and easy to decay.” In fact the teeth were so that that they were “breaking at the gums and her jaw was full of infection.” Forcier didn’t have insurance and wasn’t able to pay the cost of removing teeth or for dentures. She had to even put a needle into her own mouth to remove the infection. There was even concern that the infection could go to her brain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Klemenhagen, left, was instrumental in helping her friend, Teresa Forcier, get her smile back. Contributed photo

This is where Z99’s "Christmas Wish" came to the rescue. Dental Health Associate’s Dr. Tim Gehring was able to pull the teeth that needed to to pulled and worked on dentures and a partial to fill in the gaps. They also did a cleaning and some additional fillings to bring her back to a beautiful smile.

Dr. Gehring said, “It wasn’t all me, but a number of people” who helped with the process. He said that Custom Crown helped with the denture and a partial, and the staff at Dental Health Associates also worked off time to help Forcier as well.

Forcier said that “this kind of stuff only happens in the movies, and not to you.” However, it did happen to Forcier this past Christmas. She says she can’t thank her friend “Katie and Dental Health Associates enough,” along with the staff at the radio station. Tom-E-Lee and Melissa Amundson of Leighton Broadcasting, who helped to coordinate the project, both were instrumental with the promotion.

Tom-E-Lee Contributed photo

Melissa Amundson G'Mariecee Portrait Design LLC

Over the course of the last four months, Forcia has returned to Dental Health Associates for follow-up procedures and is doing well.

Other businesses involved in the promotion included: Vance Thompson Vision, Heartland Motor Company, Smokin’ Brews and Ques, Garden Bar, Well and Company, Evolve Orthodontics, Elderwoods, Elden’s Fresh Foods, Real Estate by Jo, Eagle Concrete, Iverson Insurance, and Plaza Tire and Auto. These businesses were part of fulfilling the other 12 wishes that were granted this past year—making a total of 13 wishes granted in 2022.

Plans are already in the works for Christmas Wish 2023. If you would like to be a part of making someone’s wishes come through at a magical time of the year, let Leighton Broadcasting know or message Tom-E-Lee Zmornings@LeightonBroadcasting.com or Melissa mamundson@leightonbroadcasting.com.

Dr. Tim Gehring showed Teresa Forcier how her teeth were doing after dental surgery.