Voyager math team takes top regional honor

Voyager.jpg
The Voyager Math Masters team took top place in the regional competition. From left: Brendan Aber, Harrison Bedford, Noah Opp, Joni Vanderheiden, PJ Vanderheiden.
By Echo Press staff report
April 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Public Schools sent eight Math Master teams to the regional Math Master competition April 21 at Woodland Elementary. The competition included a fact drill round, three individual rounds and three team rounds.

Team competition

Voyager placed first and received a team plaque and individual plaques. Brendan Aber, Harrison Bedford, Noah Opp, Joni Vanderheiden and PJ Vanderheiden.

Woodland Black placed third and received a team plaque and individual medallions. Kendall Bryce, Ada Dahlseng, Talia Harth, Griffin Heydt and Jacob Moore.

Woodland Team Black.jpg
Woodland Team Black: Kendall Bryce, Ada Dahlseng, Talia Harth, Griffin Heydt, Jacob Moore (Archer Swaggert alternate)

Lincoln Red placed fourth and received ribbons. Eddie Amundson, Ross Anderson, Graham Berg, Jayne Nelson and Emelia Preston.

Lincoln Team Red.jpg
Lincoln Team Red, from left: Eddie Amundson, Ross Anderson, Graham Berg, Jayne Nelson, Emelia Preston

Individual problem solving competition - Top 20

PJ Vanderheiden (Voyager) – 1st place (medallion)
Brandt Montag (Lincoln) - 2nd place (medallion)
Kendall Bryce (Woodland) - tie for 3rd place (medallion)
Emelia Preston (Lincoln) - tie for 3rd place (medallion)
Joni Vanderheiden (Voyager) - 5th place (ribbon)
Lane Noetzelman (Garfield) - 9th place (ribbon)
Graham Berg (Lincoln) - 11th place (ribbon)
Jacob Moore (Woodland) - 12th place (ribbon)
Noah Opp (Voyager) - 13th place
Alex Koetter (Woodland) - 15th place (ribbon)
Will Sugden (Garfield) - 17th place (ribbon)
Ada Dahlseng (Woodland) - 18th place (ribbon)
Harrison Bedford (Voyager) - 19th place (ribbon)

Fact drill competition - Top 20

Alex Koetter (Woodland) – tie for first (medallion)
PJ Vanderheiden (Voyager) - tie for first (medallion)
Conway Bruns (Lincoln) - third (medallion)
Will Sugden (Garfield) - tie for fourth (medallion)
Joni Vanderheiden (Voyager) - tie for fourth (medallion)
Lewis Stepaniak (Woodland) - tie for seventh (ribbon)
Kendall Bryce (Woodland) - tie for seventh (ribbon)
Lane Noetzelman (Garfield) - tie for ninth (ribbon)
Maddy Putnam (Miltona) - tie for ninth (ribbon)
Lainey Justison (Miltona) - tie for 11th (ribbon)
Graham Berg (Lincoln) - tie for 11th (ribbon)
Emelia Preston (Lincoln) - tie for 13th (ribbon)
Aasta Richards (Garfield) - tie for 13th (ribbon)
Ada Dahlseng (Woodland) - tie for 13th (ribbon)

Other Alex school teams

Woodland Red Alex Koetter, Channing Simon, Lewis Stepaniak, Kaia Vatnsdal, Clay Wilson and Archer Swaggert
Miltona Lainey Justison, Brynne Denny, Bryson Scribner, Jaxson Bosl, Maddy Putnam and Evan Hogrefe
Garfield Aasta Richards, Annabelle Trunnell, Connor Malone, Lane Noetzelman and Will Sugden
Lincoln Black Brandt Montag, Conway Burns, Nick Tousignant, Ella Downing and Jayden Brusven
Carlos Charles Moening, Emerson May, Riley Johnson, Sam Shutter and Tucker Bullock

The Alex schools thanked 3M and Thrivent Financial for financially supporting the Math Master program.

