Trott column: Horticulture night in Morris offers garden tours and tips

ALEXANDRIA — Annual Horticulture Night at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 from 4-8 p.m. Explore all that the Horticulture Display Garden has to offer during our 53rd annual Horticulture Night. Experience beautiful flower gardens, meandering paths, and creative landscape ideas while taking in a variety of horticultural presentations and hands-on gardening demonstrations.

The keynote presentation, “Sustainable Gardening for Minnesota,” by Gail Hudson, journalist, garden photographer, and video producer, begins at 6 p.m.

Enjoy a horticultural presentation during one of our scheduled talks:



Woody Ornamentals for Minnesota Gardens with Ginny Squires, Spring Meadow Nursery, Inc., at 4 and 6 p.m.

Low Input Lawn Care with Jon Trappe, turfgrass extension educator with the University of Minnesota, at 5 and 7 p.m.

Home Garden Diseases with Marissa Schuh, horticulture integrated pest management extension educator with the University of Minnesota, at 4 and 6 p.m.

Tropical Treasures with Suzette Nordstrom, Monrovia, at 5 and 7 p.m.

A Walk in the Garden with Hostas by Jackie Froemming, state leadership team with the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program, with tours at 4 and 6 p.m.

The Meat We Eat presented by Ryan Cox, University of Minnesota Department of Animal Science, at 5 p.m.

Several other activities will take place throughout the Horticulture Display Garden:

Paper making with plant fibers with Don Sherman, EcoArts Studio

Children’s garden activities led by Stevens County 4-H

Vendor and educational booths

Research and Outreach Center Farm Tours

Food booths

Live music

Cow milking demonstration

Golf cart garden tours

The research and outreach center's Horticulture Display Garden expands to nearly four acres and includes plantings from several plant breeding companies around the world. All flowers are labeled, allowing visitors to take note of top performing cultivars under regional conditions. Plant materials include annual flowers, perennials, trees, shrubs, vegetables, natives, aquatic, and tropicals.

The center is at 46352 State Highway 329 in Morris, one mile east of the University of Minnesota Morris campus. Look for the wind turbines to guide you. Horticulture Night is free and open to the public. Schedule subject to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

More gardening columns





Robin Trott is a horticulture educator with University of Minnesota Extension. Contact her at 320-762-3890, or at trot0053@umn.