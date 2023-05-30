99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Students from the Alexandria Kalon Prep Academy explore global hunger issues

The students engage with local leaders and experts on critical global challenges, participate in hands-on activities, and explore ways to make a difference.

KalonPrep Morris Challenge.jpg
Kalon Prep Academy students who participated in the Morris Challenge Youth Institute were, from left, Hope Williams, Micah Overshiner, L. Knudsen, teacher Rilee Wold, and Bryanna Bruns.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 3:53 PM

MORRIS — Students from Kalon Prep Academy in Alexandria recently participated in a one-day event, the Morris Challenge Youth Institute, that allowed participants to present solutions to global hunger issues.
Heather Netland is the lead teacher. 
The event took place on Tuesday, May 23 on the University of Minnesota Morris campus.
To participate in the Morris Challenge Youth Institute, high school students research a global issue and write a paper under the supervision of a teacher or mentor.
The students engage with local leaders and experts on critical global challenges, participate in hands-on activities, and explore ways to make a difference in Minnesota and around the world. The Morris Challenge Youth Institute is associated with the World Food Prize Foundation Global Youth Institute.
Students have the opportunity to:

  • Present research and recommendations on ways to solve key global challenges in a short speech and small group discussions with statewide experts.
  • Connect with other student leaders to share ideas, identify solutions to these problems and build lasting friendships.
  • Explore the issues, current research and opportunities to make a difference at the University of Minnesota Morris.
  • Interact with global leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs working to end hunger and poverty and improve food security around the world.

Papers will be evaluated by The World Food Prize Board of Reviewers. The reviewers write personalized feedback to each student who participates in the Youth Institute.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
