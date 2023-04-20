99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
State to pay individuals up to $350 to help pollinators

The Lawns to Legumes grants reimburse Minnesotans for the cost of growing plants that help bees and other pollinators.

Trott Bee on clover.jpg
A pollinator in action. (Contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
April 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM

Minnesotans can once again apply for up to $350 to plant new pollinator habitat in their yards or other outdoor area.

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes grants through June 30. This program aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources.

Applications submitted on or after Aug. 22, 2022 that didn't get a grant will roll over to the new year and do not need to be resubmitted.

The grant will reimburse people for costs associated with establishing pollinator habitat. Recipients are required to contribute a 25% match in the form of purchasing materials, hiring contractors or as in-kind time spent planting and maintaining their projects.

In the program’s first phase, Minnesota residents planted 4.3 million square feet (100 acres) of pollinator habitat. Residents from all 87 Minnesota counties were awarded grants, and thousands of do-it-yourself projects were inspired and guided by the program.

Applicants will get word in July whether they will receive a grant. Those who do not receive funding are encouraged to pursue DIY projects using online resources, including the soil board's Planting for Pollinators Habitat Guide, gardening templates, tips for selecting native plants, and more.

Apply online at Blue Thumb’s website, bluethumb.org/lawns-to-legumes/apply .

For more information on Lawns to Legumes, visit the soil board's website, bwsr.state.mn.us/l2l .

By Echo Press staff report
