St. Cloud diocese to honor local farms, business

The recognition will take place at an Aug. 20 free community event in Carlos.

1563600+N_Roers_Buillding_022715_7907.jpg
Roers Family Bakery on Broadway in Alexandria is one of the honorees at a free community event Aug. 20 in Carlos hosted by the St. Cloud Catholic Diocese. (Echo Press file photo)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:30 PM

CARLOS — The Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud will host a free community event in Carlos this month to recognize century farms and businesses.

The 2023 Diocesan Rural Life Celebration "celebrates and honors God’s creation and the beauty of rural central Minnesota," the diocese said. The event is 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 at St. Nicholas Parish, 9473 County Road 3 NE in Carlos.

The celebration includes an outdoor Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Bishop Patrick Neary of the Diocese of St. Cloud, with a presentation of the Catholic Century Farm Awards and Catholic Rural Business Award. A meal with music and family-friendly entertainment follows the Mass. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair.

“Our 16-county Diocese is incredibly rich with agriculture, rural businesses, beautiful landscapes and waters, and parishes full of generous and faith-filled individuals and families,” said Kateri Mancini, director of Catholic Charities Social Concerns. “The Rural Life Celebration is a wonderful way in which we try to honor these gifts and celebrate the beauty of rural life in central Minnesota.”

The Rural Life Celebration is sponsored by Catholic Charities, the Diocese of St. Cloud and the Catholic Foundation. The hosting parish is St. Nicholas Parish in Belle River.

The eight century farms to be recognized are: Gary and Diane Botzet Family Farm in Carlos, established 1874; Bruce and Lourdes Botzet Farm in Carlos, established 1876; Waldvogel Family Century Dairy Farm in Osakis, established 1913; Koudela Family Farm in Alexandria, established 1886; Lusty Farm in Miltona, a sesquicentennial farm established 1872; Heitzman's Family Farm in Avon, established 1916; Udermann Family Farm in Sartell, established 1916; and Kimman Family Farm in Pierz, established 1916.

The business to be recognized for its contribution to rural life is Roers Family Bakery in Alexandria. The Roers family has owned the business for 28 years.

By Echo Press staff report
