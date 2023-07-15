Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Remembrance: Knute Nelson Hospice holds annual dove release

The annual ceremony was held in honor of loved ones who have died.

Doves 1.jpg
The dove release at Knute Nelson Hospice took place on Monday, July 10.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 9:07 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The sky was white on Monday, July 10, but don't worry. It wasn't because of snow.

Knute Nelson Hospice held its annual dove release that day in honor of loved ones who have died.

Doves 2.jpg
Doves flutter out of a basket at the dove release held Monday.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

A total of 50 doves were released at the ceremony, with one of them in its own cage before the release. The reason for this was so that people could whisper messages for their loved ones to it.

According to a handout that was distributed at the ceremony, "It is said that if you whisper to a dove, it will carry your messages of prayers, sweet memories and love to our loved ones."

Doves 3.jpg
Doves soar into the sky after being released at Knute Nelson Hospice.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

This dove was joined by two others shortly before the release, the three of them representing the Trinity, so they could be released together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the release, the names of those who died in hospice between June 1, 2022 and June 30 of this year were read, and family members brought pictures and spoke a few words about their loved ones.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
Growing-Together.3.71123.jpg
Lifestyle
My favorite midsummer perennials
2h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
IMG_0468.JPEG
Lifestyle
Couples who met in the 1950s in Breckenridge spend more than 70 summers together
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
EP Alexandria.jpg
Lifestyle
Community Calendar for Douglas County area
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Trap BenDietz.jpg
Sports
Alexandria Shooting Park hosts state trap shoot
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP News
News
Charges filed against Alexandria man who drove 70 mph in a 30-mph zone
2d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Court News
News
Alexandria woman sentenced to 25 years for fatal crash
34m ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
DouglasCountyCourthouse.jpg
Members Only
News
Douglas County Court Report: June 29-July 10
48m ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson