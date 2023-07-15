Remembrance: Knute Nelson Hospice holds annual dove release

ALEXANDRIA — The sky was white on Monday, July 10, but don't worry. It wasn't because of snow.

Knute Nelson Hospice held its annual dove release that day in honor of loved ones who have died.

Doves flutter out of a basket at the dove release held Monday. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

A total of 50 doves were released at the ceremony, with one of them in its own cage before the release. The reason for this was so that people could whisper messages for their loved ones to it.

According to a handout that was distributed at the ceremony, "It is said that if you whisper to a dove, it will carry your messages of prayers, sweet memories and love to our loved ones."

Doves soar into the sky after being released at Knute Nelson Hospice. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

This dove was joined by two others shortly before the release, the three of them representing the Trinity, so they could be released together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the release, the names of those who died in hospice between June 1, 2022 and June 30 of this year were read, and family members brought pictures and spoke a few words about their loved ones.