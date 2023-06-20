PHOTOS: Kids' activities at Rune Stone Days in Kensington

Tina Harstad, right, helps her daughter, Cece, catch a rainbow trout from a pool during Kensington Rune Stone Days on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Trout fishing was one of several kids activities provided by the Fishing For Life organization at Kensington Memorial Park on Saturday. Other activities throughout the weekend included garage sales, fireworks, a craft and vendor show, golf and softball tournaments, bean bag tournament, ax throwing, street dance, car show, antique tractor pull, and a parade.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press