Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Kids' activities at Rune Stone Days in Kensington

Activities at Kensington Memorial Park included trout fishing, archery, BB gun shooting, bird house building, gem mining and more

Girl catching fish
Tina Harstad, right, helps her daughter, Cece, catch a rainbow trout from a pool during Kensington Rune Stone Days on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Trout fishing was one of several kids activities provided by the Fishing For Life organization at Kensington Memorial Park on Saturday. Other activities throughout the weekend included garage sales, fireworks, a craft and vendor show, golf and softball tournaments, bean bag tournament, ax throwing, street dance, car show, antique tractor pull, and a parade.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Today at 8:15 AM
Boy building birdhouse
Neal Gulbranson, left, of West Central Hunters for Habitat, helps Dawson Gruenes build a bluebird house during Kensington Rune Stone Days on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Dad helping daughter shoot bow and arrow
Darrin Braaten helps his daughter, Lauren, shoot a bow and arrow during Kensington Rune Stone Days on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Man helping girl shoot BB gun
Devin Brakken, left, of the Working Wonders 4H Club helps Mia Boll shoot a BB gun during Kensington Rune Stone Days on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Boy looking for rock treasures
From left, Ted Bass of West Central Rockhounds helps Braxton McMillan look for rock treasures while Elicia Wiederholt watches during Kensington Rune Stone Days on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
What To Read Next
Rainbow and flying geese
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Over the rainbow
June 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
061723.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Tree herbicide injury, treating wooden tool handles, planting asparagus
June 17, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
061723.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Fargo’s Garden of Healing becoming a regional destination
June 17, 2023 07:26 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Hazy sun
News
Air quality alert issued due to ozone for central and southern Minnesota, including Alexandria
June 19, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
PfefferLogan23.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Update: Name released of 17-year-old who died in crash near Alexandria Friday morning, June 16
June 16, 2023 07:42 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP History
News
Historical society selling duplicate bound newspaper volumes June 23
June 20, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Newsies 03.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Newsies, Jr.'
June 20, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff