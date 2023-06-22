Get local news 24/7.
Thursday, June 22
Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Children build, float boats made from recycled materials
The Community Education class took place at the Legacy of the Lake Museum in Alexandria
After building boats out of recycled materials in a Community Education class, Children watch their creations float in the stream in the gardens at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The class was followed by a tour of the museum.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
By
Lowell Anderson
Today at 8:00 AM
Kristin Peterson helps her son, Isaiah, build a boat out of recycled materials at a Community Education class at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Participants in a Community Education boat-building class pose for a photo at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Children watch their boats float down the stream at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Recycled materials were used by children to build boats at a Community Education class at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
By
Lowell Anderson
