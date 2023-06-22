Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Children build, float boats made from recycled materials

The Community Education class took place at the Legacy of the Lake Museum in Alexandria

Kids watching boats
After building boats out of recycled materials in a Community Education class, Children watch their creations float in the stream in the gardens at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The class was followed by a tour of the museum.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Today at 8:00 AM
Boy and his mom building boat
Kristin Peterson helps her son, Isaiah, build a boat out of recycled materials at a Community Education class at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Children with their boats on a bridge
Participants in a Community Education boat-building class pose for a photo at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Children watching boats float
Children watch their boats float down the stream at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Boat building materals
Recycled materials were used by children to build boats at a Community Education class at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
