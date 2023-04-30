99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photo of the Week: Lights in the sky

Readers share their northern lights photos

Northern lights
Brianna Voltz took this photo of the northern lights in the night sky near Lake Ida on Sunday, April 23, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Contributed / Brianna Voltz
Lowell Anderson
April 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM
Northern lights
Kristi Schabel took this photo of northern lights that resemble an angel in the sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Contributed / Kristi Schabel
Northern lights
Dave Bittmann took this photo of the northern lights in the sky looking over Lake Carlos on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Contributed / Dave Bittmann
Northern lights
Ron Larson took this photo of the northern lights near Alexandria on March 23, 2023.
Contributed / Ron Larson
Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
