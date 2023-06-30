Osakis church to host 'old-fashioned' Fourth of July celebration

OSAKIS — Elim Lutheran Church of Osakis will host its 125th annual Independence Day Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. The public is welcome and encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The church promises an "old-fashioned 4th of July celebration" with patriotic music, a speech by Jerry Hatlevig and a potluck dinner. Those who attend are asked to bring a dish to share. Plates, utensils and beverages will be provided. Games and activities for all ages will follow the potluck, and there'll be a concession stand with ice cream and pop. For more information, call Pastor Luke Kjolhaug at 320-859-4244.

