Osakis church to host 'old-fashioned' Fourth of July celebration

The event includes patriotic music, potluck, and activities.

A few red, white and blue adornments around Elim Lutheran Church in Osakis signal its upcoming Old Fashioned Fourth of July event. (Contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 11:05 AM

OSAKIS — Elim Lutheran Church of Osakis will host its 125th annual Independence Day Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.
The public is welcome and encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The church promises an "old-fashioned 4th of July celebration" with patriotic music, a speech by Jerry Hatlevig and a potluck dinner. Those who attend are asked to bring a dish to share. Plates, utensils and beverages will be provided.
Games and activities for all ages will follow the potluck, and there'll be a concession stand with ice cream and pop.
For more information, call Pastor Luke Kjolhaug at 320-859-4244.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
