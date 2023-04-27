99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Norwegian genealogist to speak in Glenwood

The May 15 event is free and open to the public

Author Liv Marit Haakenstad will speak at a May 15 event in Glenwood about tracing Norwegian genealogy.
By Echo Press staff report
April 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM

GLENWOOD — Author and genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad will give a presentation on Norwegian genealogy at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 at the Pope County Museum in Glenwood.

The event is free and open to the public.

Haakenstad's presentation will draw from her latest book, "A Guide to Norwegian Genealogy, Emigration, and Transmigration," which gives an overall view of the Norwegian emigration history, emigration routes, and processes for entering the USA.

In the second part of the speech, she will share U.S. and Norwegian sources that could help trace Norwegian ancestors.

Haakenstad started her genealogy work at age 12 and has experience with classic genealogy, heir research, and forensic genealogy. She has also done research for genealogy TV shows and is a speaker at RootsTech, an annual family history and technology conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is an accredited genealogist in Norwegian genealogy, and she has a master’s degree in nonfiction writing from the University of South-Eastern Norway.

For more information, contact the Pope County Museum at 320-634-3293 or popecountymuseum@gmail.com

The museum is at 809 South Lakeshore Drive in Glenwood.

