Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Navy Band brass ensemble to play in Alexandria

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 10 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Navy Band Brass Ambassadors.jpg
Navy Band Brass Ambassadors will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:17 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Ambassadors ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria.

Comprised of 45 professional musicians, Navy Band Great Lakes provides musical support for military and public engagements throughout an 11-state area including all or parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

These musicians perform more than 550 missions per year through support for military ceremonies, student education, and public performances. Navy Band Great Lakes large ensembles include the Wind Ensemble, Ceremonial Band, Parade Band, and popular music group Horizon, while small units include the Brass Quintet, Woodwind Quintet and Jazz Combo.

Concert goers should bring a lawn chair.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Alomere2.jpg
Lifestyle
Births at Alomere Health, June 7-30, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
070523.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN1.jpg
Lifestyle
Satisfy your berry craving with this Homemade Blueberry Sauce
1d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Rollin Evink - PM House .jpeg
Lifestyle
Audubon chapter to start a new series of birding conversations
2d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
MinnesotaWeather.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota sets record for most air quality alerts in a season
Jun 27
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / MPR News
Northstar 2908.jpg
Members Only
News
Northstar hit with second civil complaint
6d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Baseball
Sports
Baseball: Alexandria Jr. Black routs Moorhead
1h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Hunter Rebrovich
Prep
Where are they now: Hunter Rebrovich wraps up senior season at South Dakota
4h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve