Navy Band brass ensemble to play in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Ambassadors ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria.

Comprised of 45 professional musicians, Navy Band Great Lakes provides musical support for military and public engagements throughout an 11-state area including all or parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

These musicians perform more than 550 missions per year through support for military ceremonies, student education, and public performances. Navy Band Great Lakes large ensembles include the Wind Ensemble, Ceremonial Band, Parade Band, and popular music group Horizon, while small units include the Brass Quintet, Woodwind Quintet and Jazz Combo.

Concert goers should bring a lawn chair.

