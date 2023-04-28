99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Moms of autistic kids form support group in Alexandria

All parents of autistic children are welcome.

Autism2.jpg
Laura Kleinschmidt talks about her experiences raising a child with autism. She doesn't want other parents to endure the loneliness and isolation she suffered. (Karen Tolkkinen / Echo Press)
Karen Tolkkinen
By Karen Tolkkinen
April 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM

ALEXANDRIA — As a young mother, Laura Kleinschmidt endured loneliness as she tried to raise a child with autism.

She was new to Alexandria and didn't know many people. Her toddler son banged his head against the wall and had meltdowns, and did not fit in well at daycare.

"By the time he was 3, we'd gone through seven day cares," she said. "I often would feel like I was the only person who had a child that was struggling in this way. I struggled a lot with isolation."

Kleinschmidt does not want other parents to feel the same way. So she and another Alexandria mom, Anne Dahlseng, have created a support group for parents of autistic children. Called Navigating Autism Together, it meets the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Living Word Lutheran Church in Alexandria. They have a private Facebook page that parents can request to join and a website, NavigatingAutismTogether.org .

Dahlseng was a special education teacher before having children, so when her daughter, now 6, was diagnosed, she knew quite a bit about autism.

"But a lot of the moms that come in and their kid is 2 or 3 and they're like, 'Now what? What does this mean? I've heard of autism, but what do I do with this?'" she said.

"It can be overwhelming," Kleinschmidt said.

Kleinschmidt had to quit her job as a graphic designer to focus on her son's needs, and it wasn't until he was diagnosed with autism that she began to understand their scope. It was 15 years ago, and autism awareness hadn't reached the level it's at today. One health care provider diagnosed her son as having a different disorder and told her to Google it.

Dahlseng said that they moved to Alexandria in 2020 from Iowa. She noticed that her third child, now 6, wasn't developing like her older children had. Her speech was slower and she was eventually diagnosed as having autism.

Autism3.jpg
Anne Dahlseng of Alexandria is one of the moms who started a support group for parents of children with autism. (Karen Tolkkinen / Echo Press)

"The first question I asked was do we have a support group in town and they said no," she recalled. "I said, 'Well, that's not good.'"

Dahlseng and Kleinschmidt met through a mutual friend and reached out to parents through providers, schools and clinics. Autism diagnoses have been climbing, and the Alexandria School District says 136 out of 4,026 students have a primary diagnosis as being on the autism spectrum.

More than anything, the two say, autism means having a different perspective. Their kids see things in a completely different way, and they have learned to treasure their differences. Those differences can come with amazing gifts. Kleinschmidt's son gets all A's and his IQ has tested at the genius level. He is fascinated by plants and gardening and is experimenting with grafting trees to create hybrids. He may end up living in a group home, but he will also have a lot to offer society. Dahlseng's daughter can identify musical notes by ear, and Dahlseng thinks that she will find her home in music.

"They provide a special quality because they have a unique way of thinking about the world," she said. "They provide a unique perspective."

Their support group started a year ago and drew five parents. Now they are closer to 10 members and they know more people could benefit. They know, though, that it can be tough for parents of autistic children to find babysitters, and also that parents can find it difficult to find the time.

But they advise parents to take the time. Their group supports each other. On particularly bad days, they'll deliver meals and coffee to parents who need help. They give advise and boost each other up.

Autism1.jpg
Anne Dahlseng, left, and Laura Kleinschmidt of Alexandria were introduced by a mutual friend when each expressed an interest in helping parents of children with autism. (Karen Tolkkinen / Echo Press)

They offered tips for people who come in contact with families with autistic children.

  • They encourage questions. An example: "I noticed your child was having a hard time in Sunday School. Is there anything I can do to help?"
  • They welcome understanding. Sometime people will criticize parents of autistic children as not providing discipline and letting their children run wild. In reality, that child is not being naughty; they might be overstimulated by the lights or noise around them.
  • Don't give parents dirty looks, they ask. "We are doing our best with our kids," Dahlseng said.

Their advice for parents of autistic children:

  • Educate yourself about autism. Read books, listen to podcasts, go to training.
  • Connect with occupational therapists, doctors, and school staff and faculty. For instance, Dahlseng volunteers in her daughter's classroom.
  • And connect with the support group.

"It's good to find your people," Kleinschmidt said. "It's nice to have a friend who gets it."

