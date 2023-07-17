6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lake Mary Troopers take top 4-H demonstration awards

4-H'ers were judged on communication, use of visuals, and other aspects.

4H Demo 895.jpg
4-H Demonstration Day participants, from left: Nathan Loween, Jacob Loween-Grand Champion, Moriah Loween-Reserve Champion, Ethan Radil, Trent Radil, Hailey Roers, Emilia Scegura and Kate Nelson. (Contributed)<br/><br/>
Today at 10:07 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Jacob Loween received Grand Champion and Moriah Loween was awarded Reserve Champion for their demonstration projects during Douglas County 4-H judging day on June 27.

Demonstrations are public presentations where youth develop self-confidence, express their ideas clearly, acquire subject matter knowledge and share that knowledge with others, thereby educating their audience.

Public presentations teaching concepts and problem-solving. A good presentation should lead to increased attentiveness, learning and performance.

4H Demo 884.jpg
4-H Demonstration Day participants, from left: Lucy Nelson, Jayne Nelson and Elim Loween. (Contributed)<br/><br/>

Demonstrations were given on topics of choice. Presenters included Trent Radil and Ethan Radil of Liberty Livewires in Carlos; Kate Nelson, Lucy Nelson, Jayne Nelson, Emilia Scegura, Jacob Loween, Moriah Loween, Elim Loween, and Nathan Loween of Lake Mary Troopers in Alexandria; and Hailey Roers of Working Wonders in Kensington.

The youth were evaluated on ability to communicate their information, proper use of visuals, correct use of introduction, body, and conclusion in their demonstration, and the ability to answer questions.

