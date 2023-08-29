Kat Blue to entertain at Evansville's First Friday Concert

EVANSVILLE — Kat Blue will perform at the Evansville Art Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

A four-piece acoustic group, Kat Blue covers country, rock, folk, and bluegrass. They are known for vocal harmony and instrumentation.

Kat Blue is comprised of Kat Lampman on lead vocals, Kris Crandall on lead guitar and vocals, Angie Crandall on fiddle, guitar and vocals, and Dennis Kennedy on percussion and harp.

There is no charge to attend. Free will donations will be accepted. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert goers may bring a treat to share at intermission, and beverages will be provided.

Evansville Art Center, at 111 Main St. in Evansville, is accessible to wheelchairs.

It received public funds for this event.