Lifestyle

Kat Blue to entertain at Evansville's First Friday Concert

The Friday, Sept. 1 concert begins at 7 p.m.

EAC Kat Blue.jpg
Kat Blue will perform Friday, Sept. 1 at the Evansville Art Center.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:07 PM

EVANSVILLE — Kat Blue will perform at the Evansville Art Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

A four-piece acoustic group, Kat Blue covers country, rock, folk, and bluegrass. They are known for vocal harmony and instrumentation.

Kat Blue is comprised of Kat Lampman on lead vocals, Kris Crandall on lead guitar and vocals, Angie Crandall on fiddle, guitar and vocals, and Dennis Kennedy on percussion and harp.

There is no charge to attend. Free will donations will be accepted. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert goers may bring a treat to share at intermission, and beverages will be provided.

Evansville Art Center, at 111 Main St. in Evansville, is accessible to wheelchairs.

It received public funds for this event.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
