Jeff Dayton to perform in the Legacy Gardens

ALEXANDRIA — A Minnesota musician who has played with Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, Gene Autry and other major American singers will perform in Alexandria at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Jeff Dayton will perform live at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum, his first performance for its Music in the Gardens concert series.

Dayton spent 15 years as bandleader and guitarist for Campbell, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Musicians Hall of Fame legend. He's also played guitar for Bob Hope, Vince Gill, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, Tanya Tucker and others. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and the White House.

Tickets are available at legacyofthelakes.org or in person at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum. General Grasslands seating is $15 and Gar Wood VIP seating is $25, with discounts for museum members. Tickets can also be purchased at the gates the night of the show. Gates open at 6 pm.

