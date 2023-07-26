Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Jeff Dayton to perform in the Legacy Gardens

Jeff Dayton.jpg
Jeff Dayton
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 12:46 PM

ALEXANDRIA — A Minnesota musician who has played with Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, Gene Autry and other major American singers will perform in Alexandria at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Jeff Dayton will perform live at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum, his first performance for its Music in the Gardens concert series.

Dayton spent 15 years as bandleader and guitarist for Campbell, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Musicians Hall of Fame legend. He's also played guitar for Bob Hope, Vince Gill, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, Tanya Tucker and others. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and the White House.

Tickets are available at legacyofthelakes.org or in person at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum. General Grasslands seating is $15 and Gar Wood VIP seating is $25, with discounts for museum members. Tickets can also be purchased at the gates the night of the show. Gates open at 6 pm.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
image005.jpg
Lifestyle
At 100, Gate City Bank seeks to 'live the dream' with a cookie on top
2h ago
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
Alomere2.jpg
Lifestyle
Births at Alomere Health, July 3-22, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
JewettBenson Book 3492.jpg
Lifestyle
Alexandria man's book was inspired by his granddaughter
3h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Chick-fil-A is coming to Alexandria, sort of
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Alexandria Golf Club
Local
Alexandria Golf Club plans to build par-3 course
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Business News
Business
Aflac to host Wake Up Alexandria on Aug. 4
3h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Osakis School News.jpg
Osakis
Osakis School Board approves district's long term plan for facilities
3h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson