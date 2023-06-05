99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Great American Think-Off set for June 9-10 in New York Mills

Cultural Center hosts 30th annual 'armchair philosophers’ debate'

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:02 AM

NEW YORK MILLS — Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?
That's the thorny problem armchair philosophers will debate during the 30th annual Great American Think-Off at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center during the June 9-10 weekend.
Four people will debating, including two for the environment and two for the economy. They are: Gretchen Mayer of Mansfield, South Dakota and Douglas McClain of Fergus Falls, arguing on behalf of the environment, and Allen Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Timur Usenov of Maple Grove, Minnesota, arguing on behalf of the economy.
The weekend kicks off on Friday, June 9, with activities from 3-9 p.m. including a mobile sign shop, a historic walking tour, a reception, and outdoor live music by "The Confused." The debate is at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the New York Mills School Auditorium, with a reception to follow at the Cultural Center.
This year’s debate will be moderated by Katie Lange, former award-winning news broadcaster and current marketing coordinator for KLN Family Brands in Perham.
Contestants are chosen from essays submitted to the contest. This year, essays came from 33 states and 15 international countries. The average age of all entrants was 40, with 10 being the youngest essayist and 86 being the oldest. The four finalists range in age from 17 to 72. Most entrants, 76%, answered on the side of the environment, while 24% argued that the economy is more important to protect.
Tickets for the debate cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door, or $5 for students. Those becoming members at the door get in free. All audience members choose America’s Greatest Thinker for 2023.
For more information, contact 218-385-3339 or www.kulcher.org , or buy tickets at thinkoff2023.bpt.me .

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
