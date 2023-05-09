99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Former Alexandria resident Jessica Sly to host author event at Cherry Street Books

She signed a three-book contract with Mountain Brook Fire in 2020 after winning the publisher’s Fire Award.

Art of Misdirection.jpg
The cover of Jessica Sly's new book, The Art of Misdirection.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
May 09, 2023 at 7:20 AM

ALEXANDRIA – Author Jessica Sly will host a free author event on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cherry Street Books in Alexandria.

Sly will begin the event by talking about her publishing journey, including how she came up with the idea for her books. Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and book signings.

SlyJessica23.jpg
Jessica Sly
Contributed photo

A native of Wadena, Sly signed a three-book contract with Mountain Brook Fire in 2020 after winning the publisher’s Fire Award. She is also a 2020 ACFW Genesis Award winner.

Sly’s debut novel, “The Promise of Deception,” released in December of 2021, and the sequel, “The Art of Misdirection,” released in April of this year. The third and final installment of the trilogy is set to release in April of 2024.

Promise of Deception.jpg
Jessica Sly's debut novel, The Promise of Deception
Contributed photo

Sly previously lived in Alexandria, working as a reporter for the Echo Press for several years, before she transitioned to a communications specialist for Tri-County Health Care, now Astera Health, in Wadena. She currently works as a senior copy editor for Ramsey Solutions in Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about Sly’s books or to sign up for her monthly newsletter, visit jessicasly.com.

About “The Promise of Deception” — When Adelynn Spencer experiences a startling vision of a man’s murder, she tries to confide in her fiancé, Detective Inspector Baze Ford — but he can’t bring himself to believe her claims. So, when she sees a second vision, a second victim, she investigates on her own and stumbles across the Empress Theatre and the mysterious magician within. As Baze wrestles with the decision to harden his heart or take action to protect her, Adelynn ventures further into the clutches of magic and murder. Can she keep her mind safe and draw the killer out of the shadows?

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP Alexandria.jpg
Lifestyle
Community Calendar for Douglas County area
May 11, 2023 12:04 PM
Crepes are served with toasted, slivered almonds and fresh berries. The plates seen here are by artist Edna Hibel and are from Sarah Nasello's grandmother Sunny Mathison’s collection. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Lifestyle
Celebrating Mother’s Day with a trip down memory lane
May 10, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Girls posing for a photo at BE Prom
Lifestyle
Brandon-Evansville prom celebrates "An evening in Paris"
May 09, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff