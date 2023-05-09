Former Alexandria resident Jessica Sly to host author event at Cherry Street Books

ALEXANDRIA – Author Jessica Sly will host a free author event on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cherry Street Books in Alexandria.

Sly will begin the event by talking about her publishing journey, including how she came up with the idea for her books. Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and book signings.

Jessica Sly Contributed photo

A native of Wadena, Sly signed a three-book contract with Mountain Brook Fire in 2020 after winning the publisher’s Fire Award. She is also a 2020 ACFW Genesis Award winner.

Sly’s debut novel, “The Promise of Deception,” released in December of 2021, and the sequel, “The Art of Misdirection,” released in April of this year. The third and final installment of the trilogy is set to release in April of 2024.

Jessica Sly's debut novel, The Promise of Deception Contributed photo

Sly previously lived in Alexandria, working as a reporter for the Echo Press for several years, before she transitioned to a communications specialist for Tri-County Health Care, now Astera Health, in Wadena. She currently works as a senior copy editor for Ramsey Solutions in Tennessee.

To learn more about Sly’s books or to sign up for her monthly newsletter, visit jessicasly.com.

About “The Promise of Deception” — When Adelynn Spencer experiences a startling vision of a man’s murder, she tries to confide in her fiancé, Detective Inspector Baze Ford — but he can’t bring himself to believe her claims. So, when she sees a second vision, a second victim, she investigates on her own and stumbles across the Empress Theatre and the mysterious magician within. As Baze wrestles with the decision to harden his heart or take action to protect her, Adelynn ventures further into the clutches of magic and murder. Can she keep her mind safe and draw the killer out of the shadows?