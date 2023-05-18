Elementary Track and Field Day for 5th graders held at Alexandria Area High School

ALEXANDRIA — The annual Elementary Track and Field Day for 5th graders was held on Wednesday, May 17, at the Alexandria Area High School athletic field.
Participants in the event included about 350 5th-grade students from Alexandria schools, which included Lincoln, Voyager, Woodland, Garfield, Carlos and Miltona elementary schools, as well as St. Mary’s Catholic School and Zion Lutheran School.
New Testament Christian School also planned to compete in the 4th-grade track and field day, which was scheduled for Thursday, May 18.
Events at the meet included a variety of racing, jumping and throwing events, as well as a bean-bag and ladder golf tournament.