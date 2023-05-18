Elementary Track and Field Day for 5th graders held at Alexandria Area High School

ALEXANDRIA — The annual Elementary Track and Field Day for 5th graders was held on Wednesday, May 17, at the Alexandria Area High School athletic field.

Participants in the event included about 350 5th-grade students from Alexandria schools, which included Lincoln, Voyager, Woodland, Garfield, Carlos and Miltona elementary schools, as well as St. Mary’s Catholic School and Zion Lutheran School.

New Testament Christian School also planned to compete in the 4th-grade track and field day, which was scheduled for Thursday, May 18.

Events at the meet included a variety of racing, jumping and throwing events, as well as a bean-bag and ladder golf tournament.

A group of boys race across the field in the 100-yard jump rope event during 5th grade Elementary Track and Field Day on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Alexandria Area High School. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Spectators watch the boy's 200-meter finals during Elementary Track and Field Day on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Alexandria Area High School. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Fifth-grade girls compete in the 50-yard piggy back race during Elementary Track and Field Day on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Alexandria Area High School. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Teams of 5th-grade boys race to the finish line in the 100-yard 3-legged race during Elementary Track and Field Day on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Alexandria Area High School. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press