99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Eighth-grade students show their knowledge of World geography

Students at Discovery Middle School showcase their research and presentation skills regarding the geography of Southeast Asia

Geography display at DMS
Addisyn Becker, right, dressed as a plague doctor from the 16th and 17th centuries, talks to students about her research project on the bubonic plague in Indonesia for the 8th Grade World Geography Southeast Asia Gallery Walk at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria on Friday, May 19, 2023. The event was a capstone project for geography students at the school and was designed to showcase writing, research and presentation skills.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Today at 2:30 PM
Geography display at DMS
Cody Tvrdik, left, and Keaton Dummer, right, talk about their project comparing agriculture in the United States and Vietnam during the 8th Grade World Geography Southeast Asia Gallery Walk at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
What To Read Next
GrabowJesse20.jpg
Lifestyle
Ask a Trooper: Should drivers use cruise control on wet roads?
May 23, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Grabow / Minnesota State Patrol
Alomere2.jpg
Lifestyle
Births at Alomere Health, May 2-20, 2023
May 23, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Groundwater3.jpg
Lifestyle
Kids’ Groundwater Festival creates future conservationists
May 22, 2023 11:43 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Douglas County
News
Rental assistance program funding approved for Douglas County HRA
May 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CarlosCreekWinery RussFunk.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition
May 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Crash
News
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash with semi in Pope County
May 23, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Roste 4196.jpg
Sports
Alexandria alum Jaran Roste speaks at Alexandria Breakfast Club
May 23, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve