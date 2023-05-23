99¢/month for 3 months
Tuesday, May 23
Lifestyle
Eighth-grade students show their knowledge of World geography
Students at Discovery Middle School showcase their research and presentation skills regarding the geography of Southeast Asia
Addisyn Becker, right, dressed as a plague doctor from the 16th and 17th centuries, talks to students about her research project on the bubonic plague in Indonesia for the 8th Grade World Geography Southeast Asia Gallery Walk at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria on Friday, May 19, 2023. The event was a capstone project for geography students at the school and was designed to showcase writing, research and presentation skills.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
By
Lowell Anderson
Today at 2:30 PM
Cody Tvrdik, left, and Keaton Dummer, right, talk about their project comparing agriculture in the United States and Vietnam during the 8th Grade World Geography Southeast Asia Gallery Walk at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
