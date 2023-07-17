6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Country Blossom Farm in Alexandria to host apple growers tour

The July 21 tour is open to the public.

1Et2MIHBZ2_lZFM_sDcCJfjN6CR9ayFSV.jpg
There are roughly 8,000 apple trees on the 100-acre Country Blossom Farm, owned by Tracy and Troy Heald. The farm will be open to this year's Minnesota Apple Growers Summer Tour, which is open to the public. (Echo Press file photo)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:49 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Country Blossom Farm will host this year's Minnesota Apple Growers Summer Tour from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 21.
Organized by the Minnesota Apple Growers Association, the tour is also open to the public. The cost is $55 per association member and $80 per non-member. Children under age 10 may attend at no charge.
Participants will get the inside scoop on apple production and get to see the behind-the-scenes workings of an apple orchard.
After a dusty start to the season, co-owner Troy Heald said calcium chloride has helped settle the dust on the gravel road.

