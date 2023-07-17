Country Blossom Farm in Alexandria to host apple growers tour

ALEXANDRIA — Country Blossom Farm will host this year's Minnesota Apple Growers Summer Tour from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 21. Organized by the Minnesota Apple Growers Association, the tour is also open to the public. The cost is $55 per association member and $80 per non-member. Children under age 10 may attend at no charge. Participants will get the inside scoop on apple production and get to see the behind-the-scenes workings of an apple orchard. After a dusty start to the season, co-owner Troy Heald said calcium chloride has helped settle the dust on the gravel road.

