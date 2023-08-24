Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, Aug. 25

8 a.m. Shriner's Clown Competition, Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center, Alexandria

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville

2 p.m. Shriner’s Midwest Chanters Concert, Andria Theatre

5-6 p.m. Big Ole Historical Presentation by the Runestone Museum, Copper Trail Brewing Company

25 - 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Bluegrass Music with Pick’n Grinners, Carlos Creek Winery

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Willy T’s Tavern and Grill, Alexandria

6-9 p.m. Music on the Patio with Adam Hammer, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Admissions, Lakes Area Theatre

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Aug. 26

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Beach Party, Cherry Street Books

10:30 a.m. Shriner’s Parade, Glenwood

5-7 p.m. Fundraising Benefit for the Family of Deputy Josh Owen, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

5-8 p.m. Live Music with Ben Schirmer, Lure Lakebar

7-8:30 p.m. Show Tunes and Other Live Music with The Brueske’s, the church, Farwell

7-11 p.m. Live Music with The Luck Duo featuring Lori Marie, Leaf Valley Mercantile, Garfield

Sunday, Aug. 27

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Youth Outdoor Activity Day, Alexandria Shooting Park

4 p.m. Vintage Cruise Outdoor Concert, Tribute to Michael McDonald, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Jackson Burns, Lure Lakebar

Monday, Aug. 28

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Alexandria Golf Challenge Fundraiser for MN Adult & Teen Challenge, Alexandria Golf Club

Tuesday, Aug. 29

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

4 p.m. Summer Shotgun and Archery Fun Shoot, Alexandria Shooting Park

Wednesday, Aug. 30

10:30-11 Storytime with Alexandria Martial Arts and Movement, Douglas County Library

12-3 p.m. Operation Lakeshore Fundraiser, Ecumen Bethel Manor and Winona Shores Apartments, Alexandria

6 p.m. Live Music with Kori Williams, Arrowwood Resort

Thursday, Aug. 31

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

6:30-9 p.m. Overdose Awareness Event, City Park, Alexandria.

Friday, Sept. 1

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Runestone Museum

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Author Event: William Kent Krueger, Cherry Street Books

6-9 p.m. Live Music with The Nobles, Willy T's Tavern & Grill, Alexandria

7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Kat Blue, Evansville Art Center

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.