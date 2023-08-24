Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2023
Friday, Aug. 25
8 a.m. Shriner's Clown Competition, Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center, Alexandria
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville
2 p.m. Shriner’s Midwest Chanters Concert, Andria Theatre
5-6 p.m. Big Ole Historical Presentation by the Runestone Museum, Copper Trail Brewing Company
25 - 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Bluegrass Music with Pick’n Grinners, Carlos Creek Winery
6-9 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Willy T’s Tavern and Grill, Alexandria
6-9 p.m. Music on the Patio with Adam Hammer, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Admissions, Lakes Area Theatre
ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, Aug. 26
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Beach Party, Cherry Street Books
10:30 a.m. Shriner’s Parade, Glenwood
5-7 p.m. Fundraising Benefit for the Family of Deputy Josh Owen, Legacy of The Lakes Museum
5-8 p.m. Live Music with Ben Schirmer, Lure Lakebar
7-8:30 p.m. Show Tunes and Other Live Music with The Brueske’s, the church, Farwell
7-11 p.m. Live Music with The Luck Duo featuring Lori Marie, Leaf Valley Mercantile, Garfield
Sunday, Aug. 27
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Youth Outdoor Activity Day, Alexandria Shooting Park
4 p.m. Vintage Cruise Outdoor Concert, Tribute to Michael McDonald, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
4-7 p.m. Live Music with Jackson Burns, Lure Lakebar
Monday, Aug. 28
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Alexandria Golf Challenge Fundraiser for MN Adult & Teen Challenge, Alexandria Golf Club
Tuesday, Aug. 29
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
4 p.m. Summer Shotgun and Archery Fun Shoot, Alexandria Shooting Park
Wednesday, Aug. 30
10:30-11 Storytime with Alexandria Martial Arts and Movement, Douglas County Library
12-3 p.m. Operation Lakeshore Fundraiser, Ecumen Bethel Manor and Winona Shores Apartments, Alexandria
6 p.m. Live Music with Kori Williams, Arrowwood Resort
Thursday, Aug. 31
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
6:30-9 p.m. Overdose Awareness Event, City Park, Alexandria.
Friday, Sept. 1
7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Runestone Museum
10 a.m.-12 p.m. Author Event: William Kent Krueger, Cherry Street Books
6-9 p.m. Live Music with The Nobles, Willy T's Tavern & Grill, Alexandria
7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Kat Blue, Evansville Art Center
Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
ADVERTISEMENT